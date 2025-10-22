Ricochet has a message for AJ Styles and WWE Superstar following major title win 

WWE star AJ Styles is currently 48 years old. He and Dragon Lee recently won the World Tag Team Championship by defeating previous title holders, The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh), on Raw.

The alliance between Styles and Lee is fresh, and they don't have a team name yet. WWE released a backstage video of the two wrestlers discussing what they should be called. The Phenomenal star suggested several names, including Dragon Styles.

AEW star Ricochet loved "Dragon Styles". Yesterday, he sent the duo a message on X suggesting they stick to the above name.

"Dragon Style(s) is pretty dope tho!" wrote the Lightskin Kingpin.

Lightskin Kingpin @KingRicochet @MissKatBourne Dragon Style(s) is pretty dope tho!

Ricochet joined All Elite Wrestling last year. He is currently the leader of The Demand, which, apart from him, consists of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona (Gates of Agony). This heel faction faced The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) in a tornado Trios match to determine the #1 contender for the AEW World Trios Championship at WrestleDream. Unfortunately, they faced defeat.

Former WWE star MVP praised Ricochet

Ricochet is undoubtedly one of the most talented names in All Elite Wrestling. In a recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, The Hurt Syndicate's MVP showered him with praise.

Montel Vontavious Porter believes that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is doing the best work of his career. Furthermore, he said that The Demand's leader does not do unnecessary stuff in the ring anymore.

"I think he’s doing the best work of his career. He’s found his personality; he’s found his character that works well. He can still do that amazing sh*t that he does, but now he doesn’t do it unnecessarily." said MVP.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ricochet in the Jacksonville-based company. He certainly has the potential to become AEW World Champion someday.

