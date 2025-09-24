MVP makes an honest confession about AEW star: "Now he doesn't do it unnecessarily" 

MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) is a member and manager of The Hurt Syndicate. This faction, apart from him, consists of former AEW World Tag Team champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. They are currently feuding with The Demand, which is the trio of Ricochet and Gates of Agony.

Montel Vontavious Porter is a fan of Ricochet. In a recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, the veteran put the former Intercontinental Champion over. The 51-year-old said that Lighskin Kingpin is doing the best of his career, and he is still a modern-day great.

He even pointed out that The Human Highlight Reel does not perform crazy moves unnecessarily.

"I think he’s doing the best work of his career. He’s found his personality, he’s found his character that works well. He can still do that amazing shit that he does, but now he doesn’t do it unnecessarily. He does it with a purpose and a point. He doesn’t throw that shit away.” said MVP. [H/T: Fightful]

MVP praises AEW star Ricochet's ability to sell

In the same Inside The Ring podcast appearance, the former WWE star praised Ricochet's tremendous selling abilities.

He noted how The Human Highlight reel curls up his fingers to show pain.

"The way he sells, you watch him sell. I try to tell some of the younger talent, watch how Ricochet sells, watch the details and the little things. He curls up his fingers to show, I’m in pain. These little details and how he sells, you can learn a lot from. Let’s be honest, in pro wrestling, our job is to make each other look better than we actually are so when you got Ricochet on the receiving end of your offense, you’re going to look pretty damn good.” said the AEW star.

Ricochet will become the AEW World Champion sooner or later. He is, after all, one of the biggest stars the the current professional wrestling landscape.

