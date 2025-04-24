Ricochet reacts to bizzare Jon Moxley moment from AEW Dynamite: "How dare he?"

American rapper/record producer Master P was a guest on AEW Dynamite this week. As soon as he showed up, he introduced the new AEW World Trios Champions—Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs. This trio won gold last week by defeating the Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Soon, the Samoan Submission Machine began delivering an enthusiastic promo. However, they were blindsided by the Jon Moxley-led faction. For a moment, it looked like the Purveyor of Violence and his group had the upper hand. But Joe got hold of the World Champion and put him in a rear-naked choke. This is the same move Joe executed on the former Dean Ambrose last week to make him tap out. Interestingly, when the Trios Champion was choking Moxley, Master P managed to throw some bizarre punches at the Death Riders' leader. According to All Elite Wrestling star Ricochet, these punches were cheap shots, and he was not happy with the hip-hop personality's actions.

"How dare he cheap shot our champion!?," read Ricochet's status.

The Opps' Samoa Joe declares that he is coming for Moxley's AEW World Title

The above segment ended with The Opps, Master P, Swerve Strickland, and Kenny Omega standing tall in the ring, and the Death Riders and the Elite retreating. Interestingly, at the very end, Joe picked up a microphone and warned Jon Moxley. He said that he was going to reclaim the World Championship.

"With respect to whose house this is, it is nice to see you Swerve. Jon Moxley! You wanted me? Now you have me. I’ll be taking back my AEW World Championship." said Joe. [H/T All Elite Wrestling's official website]

It remains to be seen when the Opps' member will battle the former Dean Ambrose However, if he defeats him fair and square, Joe will become a two-time World Champion.

