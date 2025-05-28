Ricochet reacts to massive revelation following AEW Double or Nothing 2025 

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 was undoubtedly a massive success. Almost every match delivered, including the chaotic stretcher bout between Ricochet and Mark Briscoe, where the former was victorious. Ricochet has emerged as one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest names this year. His booking has been strong and consistent, and it appears that Tony Khan has massive plans for him.

Ricochet is quite active on X. He is known for being an internet troll. However, from time to time, he expresses profound thoughts. Recently, The Human Highlight Reel responded to a new report by American journalist Bryan Alvarez.

Alvarez reported that many people in AEW believed that the duration of the company's pay-per-views, including Double or Nothing, was too long. However, Tony Khan felt indifferent, and no matter what, he couldn't be convinced to shorten them.

Ricochet responded to the report by claiming that even if changes were made to the product, people would still complain about something else.

"Honestly, even if we changed something, it would just be something else that people would complain about."

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette hated a recent AEW match involving Ricochet

Jim Cornette is one of the most recognizable names in the world of professional wrestling. Recently, he expressed his displeasure regarding the Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen match, which took place on Dynamite. He said that everyone who was involved in it, including Mark Briscoe, should be ashamed of themselves.

"Everybody involved in this ought to be ashamed of themselves. And then Ricochet got back on Gowen, and Mark Briscoe ran out to save him. But in every match, either the heel is going to win and then beats babyface up afterward or either the heel is gonna lose and beats babyface up afterward," Cornette said.

Given Ricochet's recent success and impact in AEW, Tony Khan will probably book him to win a major championship at some point.

