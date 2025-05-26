Tony Khan may have confirmed that top AEW star is joining WWE after Double or Nothing 2025

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 was a massive success. It featured eleven matches, with most of them delivering as promised. One of the most anticipated matches of the show was "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's World Championship. This match had action, drama, theatrics, and an amazing ending.

The Toni Storm-Mina Shirakawa storyline has a complicated history. Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May had a huge role in this angle. She was expected to get involved in the above match or the DoN post-show media scrum. However, there were zero traces of the Glamour. This means that there is a strong possibility that she is on her way out of All Elite Wrestling.

AEW president Tony Khan might have confirmed May's departure

Since Mariah May's story in AEW is intertwined with Storm's and Shirakawa's, fans were expecting her to show up at Double or Nothing. When she didn't during the Women's World Championship bout, fans thought she would appear in the post-show media scrum. But yet again, she didn't. The English native's last match in the promotion happened in March. Although she is still under contract with AEW, it will reportedly expire later this year.

Tony Khan probably knows that May will leave his company as soon as her contract expires. This is because he is known to bench his wrestlers if they are on their way out. This happened with names such as Ricky Starks, Miro, Rey Fenix, and more. Nevertheless, if the former champion joins WWE, her career might reach new heights.

Mariah May could become a massive star in WWE

Aged only 26, Mariah May is a generational talent. She is brilliant in the ring and possesses phenomenal talking skills. If WWE manages to acquire her, it will be a massive failure for Tony Khan. Interestingly, the Jacksonville-based company's loss will result in the Stamford-based company's gain.

With strong booking and good storylines, the Glamour could achieve immense success in WWE. Triple H has the capability of turning her into a main event player. Furthermore, May has been a fan of the rival promotion ever since she was a young girl.

Mariah May says that she is on vacation

There is still a chance that Mariah May will return to All Elite Wrestling. Fans have been speculating about her whereabouts for a long time, but the 26-year-old recently revealed that she is on vacation.

"God forbid a girl takes a vacation," she said.

While this clears nothing up, May's above statement might be true. In a few weeks, she might make her anticipated return to the company after a lengthy and fulfilling vacation.

