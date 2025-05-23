Mariah May just revealed the reason behind her absence from AEW? Analysing her comments

Mariah May has been a massive revelation in recent years. Over time, she has proved her worth and has established herself as a main event player. Furthermore, she had a memorable AEW Women's World Championship reign.

Mariah May has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since Revolution 2025, where she lost a Falls Count Anywhere Match against Timeless Toni Storm. Her contract with the Jacksonville-based company will reportedly end this year, and there are heavy speculations that she is WWE-bound. However, there is a huge possibility that Tony Khan will retain The Glamour's services.

Recently, a fan on X wondered about the whereabouts of the English pro wrestler. Interestingly, May responded to this post by revealing that she had been absent from the company's programs simply because she was on vacation.

"God forbid a girl takes a vacation," she said.

From May's comments, it appears that she will re-sign with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Even though rumors suggest she is headed to WWE, her activity on X tells a different story.

WWE legend Maria Kanellis is a huge Mariah May fan

Signed By Superstars recently asked former AEW star Maria Kanellis what she thought of Mariah and Toni Storm. The former WWE 24/7 Champion revealed that she adored both women and even wanted The Woman from Hell to appear in the Women’s Wrestling Army promotion and Ring of Honor. However, these plans didn't work out.

"They’re both [Storm and May] so incredibly talented. So talented… I tried to bring Mariah May in for Women’s Wrestling Army. It was just too hard. We tried to bring her in for Ring of Honor, too, but, at the time, she wasn’t full-time in the States, so you couldn’t bring anybody in," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for May. However, there is no doubt that she is a modern-day great.

