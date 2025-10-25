Ricochet responds to huge claim about backstage frustration in AEW due to Tony Khan

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet addressed a recent claim regarding Tony Khan causing backstage frustrations in AEW.
Ricochet apparently debunked a massive claim made by the WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley regarding AEW recently. While D-Von has been a part of multiple wrestling promotions throughout his career, he has yet to work in All Elite Wrestling. Dudley recently claimed that talent in AEW are frustrated over Tony Khan allowing some wrestlers to call the shots.
The AEW star, Ricochet took notice of D-Von Dudley's claims regarding the talent's frustrations and reacted to the same on the X social media platform. Ricochet debunked the claim, saying Tony makes the final decision:
"This is not true. If tony wants something to happen/or not happen I promise you he will make the final decision."
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
A user replied to the above post, saying D-Von is being a hater because he wasn't signed by Khan. Ricochet responded to the user, stating the following:
"Not necessarily true. Times have changed, he might have had that experience before. I dunno. But since I've been there I know that isnt true anymore."
WWE Hall of Famer disclosed his talks with Tony Khan about AEW
The WWE Hall of Famer, D-Von Dudley recently revealed that he had talks with Tony Khan. Speaking with VideoGamer.com, D-Von disclosed that he wanted to become a producer in AEW, but Tony was adamant about making him wrestle in the promotion:
“I was looking to become a producer. I wasn’t looking to become a wrestler...I expressed to Tony that I didn’t wanna wrestle. He kept trying to push it. He would have loved me to go out there and do a couple of things, maybe be a manager and maybe even do a six-man tag match," said Dudley.
Only time will tell if D-Von Dudley will ever be seen in All Elite Wrestling.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences