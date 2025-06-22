Ricochet says major reunion in WWE is not happening

Ricochet recently commented on the prospect of a major reunion in WWE. This happened after a top superstar questioned whether a former champion was returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut.
Last night on SmackDown, John Cena recreated CM Punk's pipebomb and namedropped three former WWE Superstars who are now thriving outside the company. The list included AEW's Claudio Castagnoli, TNA's Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona. Xavier Woods reacted to this on X/Twitter and wondered whether this was a sign that Castagnoli could return to the Stamford-based company.
Claudio and Woods are good friends in real life. Apart from sharing the ring on multiple occasions, the duo has also appeared together on Woods' gaming channel on YouTube, UpUpDownDown. The New Day member shared the following message after SmackDown:
"Hold up..... am I getting my swissman back or nah?"
WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!
Ricochet replied to Woods' post and claimed that Claudio wasn't set to leave AEW for World Wrestling Entertainment.
"No," Ricochet replied.
The World Tag Team Champion clapped back at The One and Only and asked him why he was bald.
Ricochet says his "lucha skills" are unmatched
Over the past week, several AEW stars made multiple appearances in Arena Mexico as part of Grand Slam: Mexico. CMLL held shows over the week that featured talents from the Tony Khan-led promotions.
In the case of Ricochet, he was around last Wednesday for a four-way match with four million Mexican pesos on the line. He ended up losing the bout as Hologram pinned Lio Rush. The former WWE Superstar bounced back a few days later, defeating Volador Jr. at Fantastica Mania Mexico.
The One and Only took to X/Twitter to gloat following his win. He claimed that after he defeated one of the top luchadors in the business, no one could question his "lucha skills" any longer.
"I EASILY took down one of the best and most popular luchadors of this century. No one can match my lucha skills!"
The former Speed Champion has been on a roll in his time with AEW, but has hit some bumps in the road. It remains to be seen what his next course of action will be, as he looks to capture championship gold.