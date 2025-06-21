Ricochet breaks silence after a huge win outside AEW: "No one can match my lucha skills"

One of AEW's top stars and heels, Ricochet, recently competed at an event co-organized by the Tony Khan-led company's partner promotions. The decorated high-flyer was victorious at the show and has now taken to social media to boast about the fact.

The One and Only picked up his first pay-per-view win in All Elite Wrestling at last month's Double or Nothing 2025, where he defeated Mark Briscoe in a bloody and brutal Stretcher Match. This week at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, Ricochet tried to keep his momentum going as he competed in a "4 Million Pesos 4-Way Match" against Mascara Dorada, Lio Rush, and Hologram. Unfortunately, he came up short as the victory would ultimately go to Hologram after a fast-paced back-and-forth bout.

Despite his loss at Grand Slam Mexico, The Excellence of Elevation did pick up a win at Arena Mexico this Friday at Fantastica Mania Mexico 2025, where he defeated Volador Jr. one-on-one. Following on the heels of the cross-promotional event, Ricochet has taken to social media to gloat about his triumph over the 44-year-old veteran, writing:

"I EASILY took down one of the best and most popular luchadors of this century. No one can match my lucha skills!" - posted Ricochet.

Check out Ricochet's tweet below:

On recent AEW programming, Ricochet has been scouting talent as he looks to put together a crew to watch his back.

Ricochet's comments after losing his latest AEW match

Ricochet did not take kindly to losing his four-way bout at Grand Slam Mexico this Wednesday. In a backstage digital exclusive after the match, The Future of Flight claimed that two of his opponents - Lio Rush and eventual victor Hologram - sabotaged his chances at winning, and sent both stars an ominous and threatening message.

"I had the match won, I was going to be the winner until Lio Rush and Hologram ruined everything. So you two, I want you to listen up very closely because Ricochet will not stop until justice is served. So you two, you better be on the lookout because I am coming for you, this isn't over." [From 0:14 - 0:37]

It remains to be seen what lies next for Ricochet on AEW television.

