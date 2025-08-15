Ricochet Seemingly Takes Shot at WWE Following Recent Report of Them Wanting to End AEW

The Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion AEW emerged as a direct competitor to WWE six years ago. After proving to be a formidable force, reports emerged of World Wrestling Entertainment attempting to end its tenure in professional wrestling, which drew the ire of its former superstar, who is now part of Tony Khan's company.

The aforementioned star in question is Ricochet. Much like for him, AEW has proved to be a major land of opportunity for multiple wrestling stars and emerging talents, apart from WWE. According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, WWE wants to establish its partner promotion, TNA Wrestling, as the No.2 wrestling company instead of All Elite Wrestling.

Moreover, the Stamford-based company reportedly doesn't want its rival competitor to secure another TV deal in order to put them out of business. These speculations caught Ricochet's attention, who left the company in 2024 and debuted for Tony Khan's promotion, where he has been thriving as a major attraction. The former WWE United States Champion took a fiery shot at his former company via X for having such a mindset.

"Imagine WANTING people to lose their jobs. Fucking weirdo behavior."

WWE is reportedly planning to go head-to-head with AEW in September 2025

Amidst the reports of WWE wanting to end its competition, much like they did to WCW in 2001, the company has been going heavy on its counter-programming strategy against AEW. Moreover, according to the latest reports, World Wrestling Entertainment is planning another unannounced Premium Live Event for September.

The Stamford-based promotion is reportedly planning to compete with All Elite Wrestling's signature event, All Out, on the same date. Moreover, WWE held off the highly anticipated John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar as the headlining match for the event. The company is seemingly looking to capitalize on the marquee star power of the two top stars to overthrow their competition.

With WWE pulling all stops to reign supreme in the wrestling war, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan's promotion will counter the global juggernaut in the coming months.

