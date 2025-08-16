Ricochet sends a warning to 28-year-old star ahead of his debut on AEW Collision

Ricochet has become one of the top stars in AEW ever since joining the promotion last year. He participated in this year's Men's Casino Gauntlet Match but came up short against MJF, who won the bout and got a guaranteed AEW World Championship shot. The former WWE Superstar is set to face Ace Austin in his debut match on AEW Collision this week.On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, one of wrestling's hottest free agents, Ace Austin, made an appearance backstage. He stated his interest in joining AEW while being interviewed by Alicia Atout. The former TNA star was interrupted by the Lightskin Kingpin and the Gates of Agony.While appreciating his previous work, Ricochet challenged the 28-year-old to a match on this week's episode of Collision. After the show, he took to X to send a message to his opponent while replying to a clip of their interaction from Dynamite.&quot;Ima beat the s**t outta this kid #Ahaa,&quot; he wrote.Check out Ricochet's original post here.It'll be interesting to see the former United States Champion go head-to-head with Ace Austin in his AEW debut match.Ricochet claims that he gets screwed by AEW all the timeThe One and Only has been having a strong run as a heel in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He is currently aligned with the Gates of Agony on AEW programming.He recently stated on X that AEW hasn't been giving him the opportunities that he deserves and that Tony Khan and everyone else have been screwing him over. &quot;I get screwed by @aew all the time. I know it. You know it. @TonyKhan knows it,&quot; he wrote.The 36-year-old is very active on X and frequently engages with fans. It'll be interesting to see what's next for him in AEW.