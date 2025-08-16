  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Collision
  • Ricochet sends a warning to 28-year-old star ahead of his debut on AEW Collision

Ricochet sends a warning to 28-year-old star ahead of his debut on AEW Collision

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 16, 2025 11:07 GMT
Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet (Image via Ricochet
Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet (Image via Ricochet's Instagram)

Ricochet has become one of the top stars in AEW ever since joining the promotion last year. He participated in this year's Men's Casino Gauntlet Match but came up short against MJF, who won the bout and got a guaranteed AEW World Championship shot. The former WWE Superstar is set to face Ace Austin in his debut match on AEW Collision this week.

Ad

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, one of wrestling's hottest free agents, Ace Austin, made an appearance backstage. He stated his interest in joining AEW while being interviewed by Alicia Atout. The former TNA star was interrupted by the Lightskin Kingpin and the Gates of Agony.

While appreciating his previous work, Ricochet challenged the 28-year-old to a match on this week's episode of Collision. After the show, he took to X to send a message to his opponent while replying to a clip of their interaction from Dynamite.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Ima beat the s**t outta this kid #Ahaa," he wrote.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Check out Ricochet's original post here.

It'll be interesting to see the former United States Champion go head-to-head with Ace Austin in his AEW debut match.

Ricochet claims that he gets screwed by AEW all the time

The One and Only has been having a strong run as a heel in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He is currently aligned with the Gates of Agony on AEW programming.

Ad

He recently stated on X that AEW hasn't been giving him the opportunities that he deserves and that Tony Khan and everyone else have been screwing him over.

"I get screwed by @aew all the time. I know it. You know it. @TonyKhan knows it," he wrote.

The 36-year-old is very active on X and frequently engages with fans. It'll be interesting to see what's next for him in AEW.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications