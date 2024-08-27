Ricochet suddenly sends two-word message to his girlfriend Samantha Irvin during WWE RAW

Ricochet sent a two-word message to his fiancée, Samantha Irvin, during the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Human Highlight reel recently left the Triple H-led promotion and has signed with AEW.

Rumors had been circulating for weeks following Ricochet's WWE exit earlier this year, as it was speculated that the former Intercontinental Champion could be headed to All Elite Wrestling. Days ahead of the Jacksonville-based promotion's highly anticipated annual event, All In 2024, it was reported that The Highlight of the Night had signed a multi-year contract with AEW and that he was supposedly going to London for the blockbuster pay-per-view.

The report was accurate, as Ricochet made his All Elite Wrestling debut as a participant in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In this past Sunday. Despite electrifying fans with a taste of his unparalleled in-ring work, the 35-year-old star did not emerge victorious in the bout, which former World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage won.

On the other hand, Ricochet's fiancée, Samantha Irvin, a ring announcer in WWE, recently took to X/Twitter to post a photograph from the latest presentation of Monday Night RAW. The flagship show's August 26, 2024, edition emanated from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Irvin shared a picture of herself from the arena.

"in my neck of the woods #WWERaw," she wrote.

Her photograph elicited a two-word complimentary response from Ricochet.

"Yaowie Wowie!! [heart-eyes emoji]," he replied.

Ricochet is expected to fight against Kyle Fletcher in his AEW Dynamite debut this week after The Proto-Star called him out during a backstage interview following All In 2024.

