Ricochet takes a massive shot at Drew McIntyre and former WWE stars after WrestleMania 41

Current AEW star Ricochet fired shots at two former WWE stars, including Drew McIntyre, while reacting to a WrestleMania 41 spot. The Future of Flight seemingly made the comment in character.
Ricochet took a dig at Drew McIntyre and former WWE stars Dijak and Keith Lee. At WrestleMania 41, McIntyre squared off against Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight. While there were multiple violent spots in the match, a sequence where The Scottish Warrior dived to the outside onto Priest has gone viral on social media.
Dijak took notice of the high-risk spot and offered praise for McIntyre while recalling how Keith Lee used to perform the same maneuver.
"I love Drew and this is massively impressive and looks amazing! Every time he and Keith Lee do this dive in person my jaw hits the floor. I think one time they both did it at the same time onto a group of us haha," Dijak wrote.
Interestingly, AEW star Ricochet noticed Dijak's comments and had a heelish response. The former Intercontinental Champion fired shots at McIntyre, Dijak, and Keith Lee, writing the following message:
"All 3 of you suck."
WWE veteran was shocked by Drew McIntyre's win at WrestleMania 41
In the Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41, Drew McIntyre emerged victorious against Damian Priest after performing a vicious Claymore. In a WrestleMania review show on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE writer Vince Russo said he was shocked to see McIntyre win at 'Mania.
"I was shocked, bro. This was my first loss. I could not believe they put Drew over. They never, ever put Drew over. I was absolutely shocked to the point that I was like, is Damian Priest hurt? I thought he was hurt or something went kabuki-ish in the finish."
Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Scottish Warrior after his win at WrestleMania.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.