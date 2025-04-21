Drew McIntyre's major WrestleMania win stuns wrestling legend; questions WWE creative: "I was shocked" (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was shocked to see Drew McIntyre walk out with a win at WrestleMania. The star was in a match against Damian Priest this weekend.

It was pure chaos and destruction as McIntyre faced the Archer of Infamy in a Sin City Street Fight. The Scottish Warrior had revenge on his mind against the man who upstaged him at Mania last year. After a brutal match involving chair shots and table crashes, Drew secured the win with a vicious Claymore on Priest with a chair at the back of his head.

While reviewing WrestleMania Night Two with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo admitted being surprised by Drew McIntyre's win. The result got Vince wondering if WWE went off script at the last moment or if Damian got hurt. The veteran writer felt the company barely booked the Scottish Warrior favorably, which made the win more surprising.

"I was shocked, bro. This was my first loss. I could not believe they put Drew over. They never, ever put Drew over. I was absolutely shocked to the point that I was like, is Damian Priest hurt? I thought he was hurt or something went kabuki-ish in the finish." [From 22:05 onwards]

With this win, Drew McIntyre finally has a major win at the big stage. It will be interesting to see if he can use this momentum to insert himself into a major storyline on the blue brand.

