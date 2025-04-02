Ricochet threatens to beat up two AEW stars following recent comments

Ricochet has become one of AEW's biggest nuisances over the last few months. The former WWE Superstar rarely misses the opportunity to run his mouth, and he's done it again ahead of his Three Way Match against Kenny Omega and Speedball Mike Bailey.

Ad

The One and Only turned heel early this year and has been making nasty comments about Swerve Strickland and anyone else who has stood up to him ever since. Fans have praised his character work, but the 36-year-old has been dismissive of both the audience and his fellow All Elite stars.

The high flyer recently received more praise from Speedball Mike Bailey. The two will face off with Kenny Omega in a Three Way Match for the latter's International Championship at AEW Dynasty this weekend, and Ricochet made it known, taking to X/Twitter that he intends to smack both Bailey and Omega in the face as soon as he gets the opportunity.

Ad

Trending

"How about I talk about how ima smack you and Kenny in the face as soon as I get the chance," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricochet trolls fans with April Fool's Day post

The one thing Ricochet hasn't been since his heel turn is humble. The 36-year-old has been talking trash about everyone on the roster at every opportunity in 2025, but he recently changed his tune for April Fool's Day.

The former WWE Superstar took to X/Twitter to announce that he'd been reflecting on recent happenings, and he'd come to the conclusion that he wasn't the best promo in the business and that Speedball Mike Bailey and Kenny Omega each had a chance to win their Three Way Match at AEW Dynasty:

Ad

"I've been doing some reflecting and thinking about a lot of stuff. And, you all are right. I'm not the best promo in the business. And maybe @SpeedballBailey and @KennyOmegamanX do have a chance of winning at #AEWDynasty," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Of course, coming from Ricochet, this was seen as a sarcastic post. After April 1 was over, the high-flying star went right back to talking trash. Whether he's able to win his first title in AEW this weekend remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback