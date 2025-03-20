Unhappy star launches furious rant against AEW official

One of AEW's top stars currently is very unhappy with an official employed by the Tony Khan-led promotion. The talent being referenced here, Ricochet, believes that the referee in question did not fairly decide the outcome of his match on this week's Dynamite.

Ad

The final stage of the Dynasty International Title Tournament was the highlight of the March 19, 2025, episode of AEW's flagship Wednesday night show. Four competitors - Orange Cassidy, Mark Davis, Ricochet, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey - squared off in a four-way for the opportunity to challenge Kenny Omega for his belt at Dynasty 2025. The stars had qualified for the bout last week by winning their respective first-round matches.

The aforementioned four-way bout ended in a curious fashion, as Davis ended up being pinned by both Bailey and Ricochet, with the former WWE Superstar propping his feet on the ropes unbeknownst to referee Bryce Remsburg.

Ad

Trending

The latter decided to award both Speedball and The Excellence of Elevation the victory, with Omega now set to face the two stars in a Triple Threat next month.

Ricochet is now deeply unhappy with Remsburg for not naming him the sole winner, however, as he revealed in a backstage rant after his AEW Dynamite match.

"Once again, tonight was a perfect example of how Ricochet continues to get screwed over. Because, despite what that stupid referee has to say, everybody saw with their own two eyes, I was the one on top, I was the one that had Mark Davis' shoulder pinned to the mat, I was the rightful winner. But this dumb referee, he said because Mike Bailey also had some leverage on Mark Davis, that for some reason, he also won the match? See, that just doesn't make sense to me," fumed Ricochet. [00:04 - 00:38]

Ad

The Future of Flight proceeded to predict that no matter who he faced at Dynasty, he would be walking out with the International Title.

"But that's okay, that's okay. Because I'm Ricochet. I always find a way to come out on top. And this is no different. So, whether it's me and Omega in a singles, or it's me, Speedball and Omega in a Triple Threat, I will be the winner." [00:45 - 00:58]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the meantime, fans continue to voice their excitement over The Cleaner being set to take on Ricochet and Speedball at the upcoming PPV.

Outcomes of other matches on this week's AEW Dynamite

Wednesday Night Dynamite this week aired from the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. Despite a blizzard affecting the talent's commute, All Elite Wrestling put on several high-stakes matches on the show besides the excellent four-way bout.

Ad

Check out the results below:

Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Billie Starkz to retain her TBS Title

Jon Moxley (c) defeated Adam Copeland to retain the AEW World Championship [Street Fight]

Will Ospreay defeated AR Fox

Megan Bayne defeated Kris Statlander

Expand Tweet

The Jacksonville-based company's upcoming PPV, Dynasty, is set to air from Philadelphia on April 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback