Fans elated for massive AEW title match despite controversial winner selection

AEW fans are overjoyed at the prospect of a blockbuster Triple Threat bout being set for Dynasty 2025. However, the matchup came about after a tournament for a top championship ended this week on Dynamite in a controversial fashion.

Last week on Dynamite, Mike Bailey made his much-anticipated All Elite debut and defeated The Beast Mortos in a first-round match of the Dynasty International Title Eliminator Tournament. That same night, Orange Cassidy won against Hechicero in the main event during his first-round bout.

Later that weekend on Collision, Ricochet defeated Katsuyori Shibata, and Mark Davis defeated Mark Briscoe to secure the last two spots in the four-way match scheduled for the March 19 episode of Dynamite, which serves as the final stage of the tournament. The winner of this bout is set to challenge Kenny Omega for his International Title at Dynasty 2025.

All four competitors put on an excellent performance this Wednesday. However, the match ended controversially after Mike Bailey pinned Mark Davis via a backslide, while Ricochet pinned both men at the same time with his legs propped up by the ropes. The referee and officials ultimately awarded the victory jointly to Speedball and The One and Only, both of whom are now set for a PPV title match.

Fans on X/Twitter were generally excited about the idea of Kenny Omega defending his title against Ricochet and Mike Bailey at AEW Dynasty. Some even noted how the unique finish protected the momentum of both The Future of Flight and the recently debuted Speedball.

"Well that's.....one way of protecting Ricochet AND Bailey! Eh you know what? Bailey/Ricochet/Omega at Dynasty, sign me up!" wrote a fan.

"KENNY OMEGA VS SPEEDBALL MIKE BAILEY VS RICOCHET FOR THE INTERNATIONAL TITLE AT DYNASTY LFG [fire emojis] #AEWDynamite," wrote another fan.

"Great booking! Going to be insane!" approved a viewer.

"fine. ill watch [All Elite Wrestling] dynasty," quipped a user.

"Ricochet vs Kenny Omega vs Speedball Mike Bailey. This is why [All Elite Wrestling] exists," tweeted a viewer.

It remains to be seen whether The Cleaner's reign will survive his challengers next month.

Another major title bout confirmed for AEW Dynasty

Also, on this week's episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Title in a vicious Street Fight against Adam Copeland. The match became bloody and tense, especially after Cope introduced his weapon, Spike, and used it against Moxley. However, The One True King eventually succeeded in surviving The Rated-R Superstar courtesy of reinforcements from The Death Riders.

The AEW World Championship will next be on the line at Dynasty 2025, where Moxley will defend the title against Swerve Strickland. The Realest became a contender for the belt at Revolution this month by defeating Ricochet.

Official poster for Mox vs. Swerve for Dynasty 2025 [ Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

It remains to be seen whether Swerve will repeat history next month in Philadelphia.

