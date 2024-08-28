Ricochet turns down major AEW idea ahead of Dynamite debut

A few days ago, Ricochet became All Elite. His WWE contract ended in June and he chose not to re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

For a while following his departure from WWE, rumors were going around that he would end up in AEW. He put an end to those rumors and made his debut this past Sunday at All In receiving a huge pop from the Wembley crowd. He is set to make his Dynamite debut this week.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) recently posted an old photo of Ricochet in his Prince Puma gimmick. The said fan also asked The Highlight of the Night if he'll bring the luchador character to AEW in the future.

Trending

The former WWE Superstar replied by hinting that he dropped the gimmick for good when he left Lucha Underground. This could mean that the fans might not get to see him wear a mask again.

"He went to Mexico to live a normal life."

Expand Tweet

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was signed to Lucha Underground for three years from 2014 to 2017. During his run in the promotion, he portrayed the gimmick of a masked wrestler named Prince Puma. He is also a two-time Lucha Underground Champion.

Who is Ricochet's AEW Dynamite debut opponent?

As mentioned above, The former WWE Superstar made his AEW debut at All In on August 25. He was a surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet Match which was won by former TNT Champion Christian Cage.

After the event, Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher called him out and issued a challenge. The One and Only accepted it and now he's set to face Fletcher on his Dynamite debut in a singles match.

"#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY Champaign, IL 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS Ricochet vs Kyle Fletcher @KingRicochet shocked the world at #AEWAllIn, and WEDNESDAY he makes his Dynamite Debut vs @TheDonCallis Family’s @kylefletcherpro, who issued a challenge to AEW’s newest signee last night!"

The inaugural WWE Speed Champion has also expressed interest in working for AEW's sister promotion Ring of Honor. Hopefully, fans will see him wrestle in ROH soon as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback