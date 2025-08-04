Ricochet warns major star not to show up in AEW after SummerSlam 2025 appearance

Ricochet has just sent a message to a popular name following their appearance at WWE Summerslam. He has sent them a bold warning, telling them never to set foot in AEW.This weekend, the Stamford-based promotion held one of its biggest events of the calendar year. Naturally, in a massive event as this, several popular names, internet personalities, and even athletes were in attendance. One of these was internet sensation Druski, who was spotted during the show and was even seen reacting passionately to several major moments.Ricochet has taken to X/Twitter to react to his appearance. He was seemingly referring to Druski being posted on WWE's social media accounts and his reactions to the show. He boldly warned him never to show up in AEW and accused him and other celebrities of getting out of hand.&quot;I saw the photo, and I'll say this. If @druski knows what's good for him, he better not show up to an @aew show. These celebrities are getting outta hand,&quot; the AEW star wrote.Ricochet was recently attacked by two absent AEW starsThe One and Only has been keeping himself busy, as he recently made an appearance at a House of Glory show.The AEW star took on Amazing Red in singles action. With the assistance of HOG Cruiserweight Champion Daron Richardson, he got the win. Post-match, they continued attacking Red before Private Party suddenly came out to save their mentor.The duo has not been seen since late January, when they lost the tag team titles to The Hurt Syndicate. Seeing as HOG is the promotion where it all started for the duo, naturally, they were around and immediately came to the aid of the man who trained them.Now that Ricochet and Private Party have some bad blood, it remains to be seen whether this will be factored into AEW and whether this will be what triggers Zay &amp; Quen's returns. The former WWE Superstar also made another enemy that night as he helped Bully Ray take down Zilla Fatu.It seems like his list of enemies is increasing with each passing week.