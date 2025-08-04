  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ricochet warns major star not to show up in AEW after SummerSlam 2025 appearance

Ricochet warns major star not to show up in AEW after SummerSlam 2025 appearance

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 04, 2025 02:10 GMT
Ricochet is a former WWE Superstar who is now signed with AEW [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Ricochet is a former WWE Superstar who is now signed with AEW [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Ricochet has just sent a message to a popular name following their appearance at WWE Summerslam. He has sent them a bold warning, telling them never to set foot in AEW.

Ad

This weekend, the Stamford-based promotion held one of its biggest events of the calendar year. Naturally, in a massive event as this, several popular names, internet personalities, and even athletes were in attendance. One of these was internet sensation Druski, who was spotted during the show and was even seen reacting passionately to several major moments.

Ricochet has taken to X/Twitter to react to his appearance. He was seemingly referring to Druski being posted on WWE's social media accounts and his reactions to the show. He boldly warned him never to show up in AEW and accused him and other celebrities of getting out of hand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I saw the photo, and I'll say this. If @druski knows what's good for him, he better not show up to an @aew show. These celebrities are getting outta hand," the AEW star wrote.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

Ricochet was recently attacked by two absent AEW stars

The One and Only has been keeping himself busy, as he recently made an appearance at a House of Glory show.

The AEW star took on Amazing Red in singles action. With the assistance of HOG Cruiserweight Champion Daron Richardson, he got the win. Post-match, they continued attacking Red before Private Party suddenly came out to save their mentor.

Ad

The duo has not been seen since late January, when they lost the tag team titles to The Hurt Syndicate. Seeing as HOG is the promotion where it all started for the duo, naturally, they were around and immediately came to the aid of the man who trained them.

Ad

Now that Ricochet and Private Party have some bad blood, it remains to be seen whether this will be factored into AEW and whether this will be what triggers Zay & Quen's returns. The former WWE Superstar also made another enemy that night as he helped Bully Ray take down Zilla Fatu.

It seems like his list of enemies is increasing with each passing week.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications