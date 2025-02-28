"RIP," "He will be missed" - AEW stars react after respected former champion Osamu Nishimura passes away at 53

Multiple AEW stars reacted to the unfortunate passing of the legendary Japanese wrestler Osamu Nishimura. The stars paid their respects to the legend with some heartfelt messages.

Nishimura sadly passed away at the age of 53. Osamu earned legendary status in pro wrestling after making his debut in 1991 and wrestled for major promotions such as NJPW, AJPW, WCW, NWA, and ECW throughout his career. He wrestled his last match in December 2024.

The current WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura shared a message for Nishimura after his passing, whom he considered his mentor and brother. Meanwhile, a few AEW stars like MVP, Chris Hero, and Rocky Romero also reacted to the sad passing of the legend.

The current All Elite Wrestling backstage producer, Chris Hero, shared a picture of Nishimura on X (fka Twitter) with the following heartfelt message:

"RIP Osamu Nishimura. Long live MUGA."

Furthermore, the current All Elite star Rocky Romero also posted a long message revealing Osamu's entire life history. Romero also wrote the following to conclude his post about Nishimura:

Moreover, the current AEW star and The Hurt Syndicate member MVP also offered his thoughts and prayers for Nishimura in the comment section of an Instagram post shared by Shinsuke Nakamura:

A screenshot of MVP's comment on Nakamura's post. (Image credits: Instagram)

Current WWE Champion's post about Osamu Nishimura

As mentioned above, the current WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura shared a heartfelt message on Nishimura's passing. Shinsuke shared pictures with the legend on Instagram and wrote the following message:

"Rest in peace, Osamu Nishimura. You were as kind as an older brother and taught me so many things. He really helped me when I was younger. I learned how to behave, drink, live, and sing about life from Nishimura. Hanging hand."

Moreover, the wrestling world will definitely miss the legendary Nishimura after his passing.

