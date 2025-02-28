Prayers up for WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is not only the United States Champion but has also been acknowledged as one of the best wrestlers in the world. While he's been unable to show off his abilities in the ring recently, with him rarely wrestling, the star has always been well-respected among the fans. Now, the star has shared heartbreaking news.

The WWE United States Champion announced that Osamu Nishimura had passed away at the age of 53. Nakamura reacted to the news by posting a picture of them together and saying that Nishimura had taught him many things over his career. He also said that Nishimura was like his older brother.

"Rest in peace, Osamu Nishimura. You were as kind as an older brother and taught me so many things," Shinsuke wrote.

Nishimura was diagnosed with cancer back in 1998 but was declared cancer-free in 2000. In March 2024, though, Nishimura was diagnosed with stage-four esophageal cancer.

Nishimura was beloved in the wrestling world and had several matches over the length of his career, which saw him recognized as the legend he is. As for his relationship with Shinsuke Nakamura, Nishimura was a mentor and friend for the star and helped him over the years. They sometimes worked as a tag team and faced each other.

Altogether, they have teamed up or faced each other at least 37 times throughout their career. Naturally, the passing of Nishimura has affected Nakamura gravely. More details of his passing are yet to emerge.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Osamu Nishimura's family and friends and Shinsuke Nakamura as well.

