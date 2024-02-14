Rising AEW star admits to being a bully backstage

The women's divisions in AEW and ROH have enjoyed a major spotlight in early 2024, and much of the renewed focus may be attributed to Athena's acclaimed run as ROH Women's Champion. One of her most prominent challengers is rising star Billie Starkz, who recently spoke about being a backstage bully.

After battling Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship at Final Battle on December 15, Starkz has maintained her momentum in the Ring of Honor and independent scene. She recently competed in the classic six-way Scramble match at 2024's JCW Jersey J-Cup.

One of Billie's opponents in the Scramble was GCW regular Cole Radrick, who Starkz made fun of while speaking on a recent episode of Fightful's In the Weeds podcast.

She confirmed that the rumors of her being a backstage bully were true and has even discussed changing her name to Big Bully Starkz:

"It's been thought about quite often [about changing her name to Big Bully Starkz]," said Starkz. "But I'm sticking with Billie, because I have to fight everyone else for my name already." (3:15 - 3:22)

AEW's Billie Starkz is a massive fan of Mercedes Mone and WWE Superstar Bayley

At just 19, Billie Starkz has turned many heads in the wrestling industry. Beyond the fans of AEW and ROH supporting her, she also has some major talent in her corner.

In the same interview, Starkz admitted she was "starstruck" when sharing the ring with the wrestlers she grew up idolizing. Her biggest heroes are former WWE Women's Champions Mercedes Mone and Bayley.

Ahead of her title match against Athena at ROH Final Battle, Mercedes, and Bayley supported the young star. Both included photos of Starkz meeting them when she was a child.

Check out Mercedes Mone's inspiring tweet below:

Billie Starkz is on a trajectory to superstardom. She joins the likes of Julia Hart and Skye Blue as promising young talent being built in Tony Khan's promotions.

