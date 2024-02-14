"I never thought this would be real" - AEW star addresses Mercedes Mone's rumored debut

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, has been heavily teased to make her debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business. The special episode is set to air from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 13, 2024. One of the youngest stars on Tony Khan's roster, Billie Starkz, recently expressed her excitement over getting to share the ring with her heroes.

Starkz is a professed superfan of Mercedes Mone. She is currently enjoying a major spotlight as she competes against some of the top women in the wrestling industry, and she is hoping to share the ring with Mone in the future.

During a recent interview on Fightful's In the Weeds podcast, the 19-year-old was asked about Mercedes Mone's potential debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business. She admitted that she felt "starstruck" when facing her childhood heroes.

"Honestly, it just means the world to me that watching the girls that I watched growing up, now I can say that I can share a ring with them. It's like a starstruck moment for me of like, 'Oh, this is real. I never thought this would be real,'" Billie Starkz said. [6:38 - 6:59]

When Jeremy Lambert pointed out that Starkz was not spoiling Mone's debut, the 19-year-old jokingly said that she was not saying a thing.

"I ain't giving away nothing. They ain't yelling at me this week," Billie Starkz said. [7:09 - 7:12]

You can watch the podcast below:

What the future has in store for The Boss remains to be seen.

AEW star Athena is hoping for a "dream match" against Mercedes Mone

Billie Starkz made headlines during her feud with ROH Women's World Champion Athena late last year. The two wrestled for an astonishing 28 minutes at Final Battle in December, and it seems that both of them are now looking forward to a potential clash with Mercedes Mone.

Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon, shared the ring with the former Sasha Banks several times throughout her tenure with WWE, but the two never faced off in a singles match.

During a recent appearance on Sunday Night's Main Event, The Minion Overlord addressed the rumors surrounding AEW Dynamite: Big Business, revealing that she was hoping to get a dream match in the near future.

"When it comes to Big Business, I am immensely curious, as you all are, because that is the most closed-lip thing in this entire locker room. If what I think is going to happen, and what we all think...we're hoping. I might finally get one of my dream matches," Athena said.

Athena and Billie Starkz are currently leading the charge in ROH's women's division, which is enjoying a major spotlight in early 2024. It seems only a matter of time before the two are mixing it up with the female talent on AEW's flagship shows.

