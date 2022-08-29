"Eddie Kingston is a b*tch" - Rising AEW star weighs in on real-life heat between talent backstage

The backstage drama in AEW is seemingly nowhere near its end. The Jacksonville-based company has seen a lot of presumably undesirable events backstage recently. With CM Punk and Hangman Adam Page apparently having real-life heat, reports of conflict between Thunder Rosa, Jamie Hayter, and Britt Baker have also surfaced.

Furthermore, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got into an altercation a while back, resulting in the former serving a short suspension. While both AEW stars have issued statements regarding the matter, their rivalry has seemingly attracted Matt Menard to give him a piece of his mind.

Taking to Twitter, the Jericho Appreciation Society member took a massive shot at the Mad King.

"Been telling you for a year, Eddie Kingston is a b*tch. Do you believe me now?"

You can check out the full uncensored tweet here.

AEW/WWE @AEW_WWE2 Here's the promo that started the mess with Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston



Here's the promo that started the mess with Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston https://t.co/8DViNO0WNR

As of now, Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston have not commented further on the recent issues. It remains to be seen if the situation will escalate further in the future.

Fans had a varied reaction to the AEW star's tweet

With the conflict being more or less resolved between the Spanish God and the Mad King, fans seem to think it was a bad idea for Matt Menard to get involved.

A number of comments pointed out that Sammy was apparently in the wrong, and supporting him was not ideal.

Peter Oliver @RedHood___13 @theDaddyMagic Legit no one is on Sammys side in this, you should read the room @theDaddyMagic Legit no one is on Sammys side in this, you should read the room

However, a few fans also agreed with the Jericho Appreciation Society member.

However, a number of comments also speculated on the possibility of Matt Menard facing the Mad King somewhere down the line in the squared circle.

Benz @ChadillacBenzZ @theDaddyMagic Something tells me this may not end well @theDaddyMagic Something tells me this may not end well 😬 https://t.co/XO8d1lEgFL

With the All-Out pay-per-view just around the corner, the chances of the JAS member coming i contact with Eddie Kingston cannot be dismissed. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Menard in the coming weeks.

Do you think Matt Menard should face Eddie Kingston in the AEW ring? Sound off in the comments below!

