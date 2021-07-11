Rising duo names FTR and Proud N Powerful among their dream AEW opponents [Exclusive]

JP and Tommy Daily, collectively known as The Amazing Graysons, recently named FTR and Proud N Powerful, among others, as their dream opponents in AEW.

The Amazing Graysons impressed fans and critics alike during their debut against Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) on the June 9th edition of AEW Dark. Though they couldn't secure the victory, the duo did take their opponents to the limit, coming inches close to pulling off an upset win.

In an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, JP and Tommy Daily discussed several topics, most notably the opponents they are most looking forward to wrestling in AEW. While JP mentioned Top Flight, Tommy stated that he would love to collide with Proud N Powerful (Santana and Ortiz).

JP recalled wrestling Private Party in the past and added that having Matt Hardy in the mix could be an intriguing prospect. They also named The Butcher and The Blade, Lucha Bros, FTR, and Matt and Mike Sydal as some of their dream AEW opponents.

JP: "I think, well, another great team would be someone like Top Flight."

Tommy Daily: "On a personal level, I would like Proud and Powerful (Santana and Ortiz)."

JP: "We have wrestled some great matches with Private Party, but them, along with Matt Hardy, I think that would be a cool, little dynamic. The Butcher and The Blade. The tag division is very stacked."

Tommy Daily: "Lucha Bros."

JP: "Yeah, The Lucha Bros. We can sit here and name the whole tag division."

The Amazing Graysons also stated that fans are yet to see even a fraction of what they are capable of doing inside the ring. They further added that they are keen to wrestle everybody on AEW's roster.

Tommy: "I wanna wrestle everybody. There's nobody I would not like to wrestle with. I'm very happy that our first match was against Serpenctico and Luther, but I think we haven't even seen a fraction of a fraction of what we could truly do as a tag team. And, you know FTR!"

JP: "Matt and Mike Sydal. Oh my god, there are just so many, I can name so many."

Proud N Powerful and FTR are currently in the midst of a heated rivalry in AEW

FTR and Proud N Powerful are currently in the midst of a deeply personal rivalry on AEW Dynamite. Though they have come to blows before as part of the stable war between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle, they are yet to lock horns in a traditional tag team match.

By the looks of it, the two teams could collide at AEW Fyter Fest 2021 Night 2 on July 21st. Otherwise, the promotion could also save the match for a stage like AEW All Out 2021 on September 5th.

The winner of their rivalry is also sure to enter the AEW Tag Team Championship picture, with most fans hoping for Proud N Powerful to come up on top.

