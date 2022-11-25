AEW wrestler Saraya was cleared to compete after almost five years. Following the announcement, she made her in-ring debut for Tony Khan's promotion this past Saturday night at the Full Gear pay-per-view. The former WWE Superstar revealed further details about who cleared her to wrestle, and the wrestling world is heavily concerned about her health.

On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Saraya revealed that she only consulted one doctor and that it was Dr Samson, who is part of the promotion's medical team.

“People think I went to multiple different doctors. I went to one doctor. AEW Dr Samson, and also Tony Khan. They were like, ‘We can’t let you wrestle until we know you’re 1000% clear’. They did it the right way", said Saraya. [H/T WrestleTalk]

She previously mentioned that she consulted many doctors before getting cleared and had shared on Twitter the details about who cleared her to wrestle. The doctor was an orthopedic surgeon named Robert Watkins Jr.

The fact that the former WWE Superstar has shared new information that contradicts her previous statements has left fans puzzled.

Niccolò @Makavelimademe I'm sure #Saraya consulted numerous doctors. She just didn’t like what they said. Remember, she said she asked multiple doctors and they all told her no. But this one doctor said it’s fine for her to wrestle. I'm sure #Saraya consulted numerous doctors. She just didn’t like what they said. Remember, she said she asked multiple doctors and they all told her no. But this one doctor said it’s fine for her to wrestle. https://t.co/5xC4pi6dBA

People were suspicious of the doctor who cleared Saraya as previously in AEW, doctors have been careless about clearing wrestlers in the past, namely Matt Hardy, who fell on hard concrete and was still allowed to continue to wrestle.

DJ @DJMggot1 @ringsidenews_ The same doctor who cleared Matt Hardy after his not concussion? @ringsidenews_ The same doctor who cleared Matt Hardy after his not concussion?

The wrestling world accused Tony Khan and AEW of seemingly forcing wrestlers to overlook their injuries and enter the squared circle.

AlleyKrookz_Boss @Biskane35 @ringsidenews_ I can see aew having a serious injury happen soon where there will be lawsuits, they just don’t care about their talent! You can tell just by the ringside padding and the constant blood baths @ringsidenews_ I can see aew having a serious injury happen soon where there will be lawsuits, they just don’t care about their talent! You can tell just by the ringside padding and the constant blood baths

GenX-Relic @JoshuaE51396105

Personally, I'd like to have seen her evaluation done by someone not invested in AEW's operations. But again, her body. @ringsidenews_ Her body, her choice. I'd hate to think that the company, company doctor and Kahn himself would put Saraya or anyone else at risk of being crippled for life.Personally, I'd like to have seen her evaluation done by someone not invested in AEW's operations. But again, her body. @ringsidenews_ Her body, her choice. I'd hate to think that the company, company doctor and Kahn himself would put Saraya or anyone else at risk of being crippled for life. Personally, I'd like to have seen her evaluation done by someone not invested in AEW's operations. But again, her body.

David Benjamin @itsdavidben @ringsidenews_ Tony is a doctor? He’s doing a bad impersonation of a booker at the moment too. @ringsidenews_ Tony is a doctor? He’s doing a bad impersonation of a booker at the moment too.

Fans also accused Saraya of only consulting one doctor, especially one under Tony Khan's payroll, and ignoring several doctors that did not clear her.

Troll reaver REBORN @reaver_troll @ringsidenews_ Lolol she's dumb if she didn't go to a Dr that's notnunder AEW payroll @ringsidenews_ Lolol she's dumb if she didn't go to a Dr that's notnunder AEW payroll

Jaythan Stormlight @Darkstar4209 @ringsidenews_ So if she gets hurt again, and trust me I hope she doesn’t, it will be on her because she should have gotten multiple opinions from different doctors to see if they were all on board with the prognosis. She’s risking her health and rushing something that could cost her. @ringsidenews_ So if she gets hurt again, and trust me I hope she doesn’t, it will be on her because she should have gotten multiple opinions from different doctors to see if they were all on board with the prognosis. She’s risking her health and rushing something that could cost her.

James Holland @AlexL98325291 @ringsidenews_ Get the opinion of a biased doctor yep nothing weird about that @ringsidenews_ Get the opinion of a biased doctor yep nothing weird about that

•_• @Devvitt @ringsidenews_ Going just to one doctor is the worst risk for anything not saying I’m not happy for her but still there’s more risk then reward @ringsidenews_ Going just to one doctor is the worst risk for anything not saying I’m not happy for her but still there’s more risk then reward

The Twitterverse also compared her to other wrestlers who were forced to retire and made an emphatic return, namely Edge and Bryan Danielson.

Let Me In @SuplexDispatch



Saraya: went to one doctor and is super defensive about it @ringsidenews_ Edge: goes to several doctors to get cleared and still wasn't sureSaraya: went to one doctor and is super defensive about it @ringsidenews_ Edge: goes to several doctors to get cleared and still wasn't sureSaraya: went to one doctor and is super defensive about it

The Wrestling-Wrestling Podcast @wrestling2xpod



That means Saraya would've achieved the same thing had she stayed long enough @AbiYuson Technically, Bryan was cleared in WWE. He just had to get a lot of approval from doctors.That means Saraya would've achieved the same thing had she stayed long enough @AbiYuson Technically, Bryan was cleared in WWE. He just had to get a lot of approval from doctors.That means Saraya would've achieved the same thing had she stayed long enough

Saraya discussed the conversation she had with Dr Samson and Tony Khan

During the same podcast, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed that both Tony Khan and Dr Samson were not rushing her to get cleared but rather did multiple tests and ensured that she was fit to wrestle without any issues.

“They were just, ‘We’re not going to let you do anything until then, you can do these physicalities here and there but we can not, in good conscience, let you get in the ring’". [H/T WrestleTalk]

She emerged victorious on her AEW debut and is looking forward to her next feud in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

What was your reaction to the former WWE Superstar getting cleared to wrestle? Let us know in the comments section below.

