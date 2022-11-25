AEW wrestler Saraya was cleared to compete after almost five years. Following the announcement, she made her in-ring debut for Tony Khan's promotion this past Saturday night at the Full Gear pay-per-view. The former WWE Superstar revealed further details about who cleared her to wrestle, and the wrestling world is heavily concerned about her health.
On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Saraya revealed that she only consulted one doctor and that it was Dr Samson, who is part of the promotion's medical team.
“People think I went to multiple different doctors. I went to one doctor. AEW Dr Samson, and also Tony Khan. They were like, ‘We can’t let you wrestle until we know you’re 1000% clear’. They did it the right way", said Saraya. [H/T WrestleTalk]
She previously mentioned that she consulted many doctors before getting cleared and had shared on Twitter the details about who cleared her to wrestle. The doctor was an orthopedic surgeon named Robert Watkins Jr.
The fact that the former WWE Superstar has shared new information that contradicts her previous statements has left fans puzzled.
People were suspicious of the doctor who cleared Saraya as previously in AEW, doctors have been careless about clearing wrestlers in the past, namely Matt Hardy, who fell on hard concrete and was still allowed to continue to wrestle.
The wrestling world accused Tony Khan and AEW of seemingly forcing wrestlers to overlook their injuries and enter the squared circle.
Fans also accused Saraya of only consulting one doctor, especially one under Tony Khan's payroll, and ignoring several doctors that did not clear her.
The Twitterverse also compared her to other wrestlers who were forced to retire and made an emphatic return, namely Edge and Bryan Danielson.
Saraya discussed the conversation she had with Dr Samson and Tony Khan
During the same podcast, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed that both Tony Khan and Dr Samson were not rushing her to get cleared but rather did multiple tests and ensured that she was fit to wrestle without any issues.
“They were just, ‘We’re not going to let you do anything until then, you can do these physicalities here and there but we can not, in good conscience, let you get in the ring’". [H/T WrestleTalk]
She emerged victorious on her AEW debut and is looking forward to her next feud in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
What was your reaction to the former WWE Superstar getting cleared to wrestle? Let us know in the comments section below.
Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here