Latest update on Matt Hardy's health after AEW All Out 

By now, most wrestling fans are aware of what happened to Matt Hardy at AEW All Out. During his match against Sammy Guevara, Hardy's head hit the hard concrete after being speared off a crane. It was said that Matt Hardy was sent to the hospital as a precaution and was also reported that Hardy was to undergo an MRI.

Reby Hardy then tweeted that Matt Hardy suffered a concussion and is still undergoing tests this morning. Reby stated that additional imaging was required after Matt's CT scan was done.

Matt Hardy is said to be doing a lot better today

The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez tweeted that Matt Hardy was doing a lot better today then he did yesterday.

Was told Matt Hardy was doing a lot better today. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 6, 2020

Matt Hardy's head hitting the concrete was an accident as he and Sammy Guevara were supposed to go through the table.

Tony Khan mentioned that he let the match continue as Doc Sampson checked in with Matt Hardy and felt he could go on. Of course, Reby Hardy's tweets seem to suggest something else entirely.

Tony Khan: Yes, there was time to make a proper decision about Matt Hardy. Dr. did clear him, Matt did not pressure him, Doc Sampson would not be convinced by Matt to keep him in. #AEWAllOut — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) September 6, 2020

While it's still unclear when Matt Hardy will return to AEW, here's hoping that he recovers entirely before doing so.