Latest update on Matt Hardy's health after AEW All Out 

By now, most wrestling fans are aware of what happened to Matt Hardy at AEW All Out. During his match against Sammy Guevara, Hardy's head hit the hard concrete after being speared off a crane. It was said that Matt Hardy was sent to the hospital as a precaution and was also reported that Hardy was to undergo an MRI.
Reby Hardy then tweeted that Matt Hardy suffered a concussion and is still undergoing tests this morning. Reby stated that additional imaging was required after Matt's CT scan was done.
Matt Hardy is said to be doing a lot better today
The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez tweeted that Matt Hardy was doing a lot better today then he did yesterday.
Matt Hardy's head hitting the concrete was an accident as he and Sammy Guevara were supposed to go through the table.
Tony Khan mentioned that he let the match continue as Doc Sampson checked in with Matt Hardy and felt he could go on. Of course, Reby Hardy's tweets seem to suggest something else entirely.
While it's still unclear when Matt Hardy will return to AEW, here's hoping that he recovers entirely before doing so.Published 07 Sep 2020, 00:10 IST