Matt Hardy is "unkillable" or at least that he was billing himself as he went into the Broken Rules match at AEW All Out against Sammy Guevara. Most assumed what was going to be an entertaining backstage brawl took a severe turn where Matt Hardy took a nasty fall and hit his head on solid concrete.

Matt Hardy was speared by Sammy Guevara off a crane

In what seemed like a familiar spot, Matt Hardy was speared by Sammy, and it appeared that the plan was to crash through the table below. But Hardy inadvertently hit his head on the concrete.

Hardy looked knocked out and was being monitored by AEW doctor Doc Sampson and referee Aubrey Edwards. While the match looked like it was stopped, Hardy recovered long enough to continue and ended up winning by throwing Sammy Guevara off a high-rise leading to Guevara being counted out for the loss.

While Hardy won the match, it seemed hard-pressed for him to finish, and now the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez is reporting that he is on his way to the hospital. It's unclear as to what the extent of Hardy's injuries are.

Matt Hardy on his way to the hospital. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 6, 2020

Matt Johnson of PWI Insider reports that Hardy may need an MRI and that going to the hospital is a "precautionary measure." AEW later explained that Hardy told Doc Sampson he was able to continue the match.

Here's hoping that Matt Hardy makes a speedy recovery and that injury is not severe.