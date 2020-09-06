A scary moment occurred in the opening moments of the Broken Rules Match at AEW All Out. Matt Hardy started the match near the stadium at Daily's Place, challenging Sammy Guevara to meet him there. Sammy showed up in a golf cart mimicking the times Matt tried to run him down. What happened next was one of the scariest moments at AEW All Out and maybe in AEW history.

Matt and Sammy fought on a lift, which put them about 10 feet in the air above a set of two tables. Sammy speared Matt Hardy off the lift and into the two tables, but unfortunately Matt's head hit the concrete hard in a nasty spot. Referee Aubrey Edwards put up the X sign and looked to end the match immediately at AEW All Out.

Both men wanted to continue on with this encounter, but Matt Hardy was visibly out on his feet. Matt fell off his feet not once but twice, which forced the doctor and officials to get involved to break up the two men. The bell rang effectively ending the Broken Rules Match at AEW All Out and Matt's career, but because of the pre match stipulation both men did not let this stand.

Broken Rules Match at AEW All Out continues

The two men met near the ringside area, and the referee called for the bell to restart the match. In the end, Matt and Sammy rushed to the ending and fought up the stage area about 15 feet in the air, where Hardy struck Guevara knocking him down and through the stage below. Sammy could not answer the 10 count, giving Matt the win to walk out of AEW All Out with his career still intact.

Hopefully, Hardy did not permanently damage to himself with continuing this match at AEW All Out. We will have to wait and see if he is alright following tonight's pay-per-view.