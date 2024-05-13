"RKO is one of the greatest to ever do it," says legend who was taken out of WWE by Randy Orton

A WWE veteran who was taken out by Randy Orton before his departure had words of praise for the superstar. The star being discussed is Matt Hardy.

Throughout the years, The Viper has been acknowledged as one of the greatest workers in the industry due to his realistic style and great matches.

The 49-year-old Matt left WWE to join AEW in 2020 during the pandemic era and found success quickly in the new promotion. However, his hype decreased as time went by. After failing to capitalize on the inital approval from the audience, he left the Jacksonville-based promotion in March 2024. He is currently a free agent and wrestles in TNA.

During his last days in WWE in 2020, he was involved in a storyline between Edge and Orton. The latter had just turned heel and was attacking anyone in his way. Matt was just one of his many victims. After viciously attacking him in February 2020's RAW, Matt left the promotion.

A fan recently stated that calling Randy Orton one of the greatest could be disrespectful towards other stars. Matt Hardy lashed out at the fan, saying Orton was "one of the greatest to ever do it" and said spcial media had a lot of troll who couldnt comprehend processing other's opinion.

"It is NOT a shot or jab, @jimmykorderas.. It’s merely your opinion. A very solid opinion. RKO is one of the greatest to ever do it. Unfortunately, social media is filled with malcontents, trolls, s**t-stirrers & folks who can’t comprehend how to process someone else’s opinion," Matt wrote.

Matt Hardy responds to comments about Randy Orton

Check out the tweet here.

Matt Hardy says Randy Orton was his biggest supporter following his WWE departure

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former United States Champion claimed that Randy Orton talked with him after he left the Stamford-based promotion.

"I love the way he does his character. Randy was one of my biggest supporters when I left and went to AEW to do my stuff and get over on my own. Being one of the older guys that was never one of Vince’s top guys, Randy was one of my biggest supporters who would constantly text me," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Viper plays a role in bringing back Matt Hardy to the WWE somewhere down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback