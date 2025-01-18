Rob Van Dam comments on Jeff Jarrett going after the AEW World Championship at the age of 57

Jeff Jarrett wants to become the AEW World Champion before he retires. Rob Van Dam expressed his support for the 57-year-old wrestling veteran.

Earlier this year on Dynamite, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he'd signed a contract extension with AEW. Later, MJF disclosed that his new contract was only for a year. Therefore, the wrestling legend might hang up his boots for good next year. But before riding into the sunset, Double J expressed his desire to hold the AEW's top prize for the last time in his extensive and illustrious career.

The latest edition of the 1 of a Kind podcast just released. Speaking on the show, Rob Van Dam commented on The Last Outlaw's quest to become the AEW World Champion for the first and last time. He showered his full support on the AEW star and even gave him a shoutout on his podcast.

"Shout out to Jeff Jarrett. That's awesome dude, he's — what is he like 58? I met him in '90 when I was 19, when I was in USWA, and I just thought of him as already being older, established, I thought of him as being a veteran even though he probably wasn't, but just because he had the — him and Robert Fuller had the Tag Team Championships. They were the big babyfaces everyone night, his daddy, his dad was the promoter, and so he had that number one babyface push kind of position, and because of that, I just thought of him as like already being a veteran and s**t," RVD said. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Vince Russo believes Jeff Jarrett could be a valuable asset to AEW

Vince Russo recently had an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, where he stated that Jeff Jarrett is an all-rounder in the wrestling business, which could prove very useful to AEW if Tony Khan uses the veteran wisely.

"Jeff and I have really... I mean, bro, we've had our ups-and-downs. We've got such a history. I mean, we're on... we text each other now and then still, but I gotta tell you, bro, I would want Jeff Jarrett on my roster because Jeff Jarrett can do so many different things because of his dad, and his grandma. He's got such a rich, rich knowledge of the wrestling business, and promoting. Jeff, to me, if I was Tony Khan, Jeff would be a very, very valuable piece to me," said Russo.

Jarrett comes from a family of wrestlers. He is a third-generation pro wrestler and became a part of Tony Khan's promotion in 2022. He works as a wrestler and Director of Business Development for AEW.

