WWE Legend Rob Van Dam has weighed in on the way forward for AEW, now that the Tony Khan-led company has bid adieu to CM Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless' absence is a big one on the roster and the verdict on who's the next 'face of the company' is still not out. Van Dam, on his podcast "1 of a Kind," has given some advice on what AEW should do, now that bygones are bygones, saying that the promotion should begin a process to 'regain balance'.

"Regain balance. If you lost a heavyweight and the ship's rocking too far in one direction, just put some focus on some other guys."

Hulk Hogan was the most popular professional wrestlers on the WWE roster, until the likes of Stone Cold and The Rock heralded the Attitude Era. His match with The Rock at X8 is considered by many as immaculate storytelling, acting as a passing of the torch moment from one top guy to the next. Van Dam reflected on the same 'one guy' mentality that Tony Khan seems to have:

"WWE's always been criticized for being like a one-guy company — it was Cena, The Rock, Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

CM Punk's departure has hit AEW the most, as with his exit, they have also lost one of their highest merchandise sellers and have already begun pulling Punk's merchandise from their stores.

The Pipebomb creator previously had a fantastic run in WWE, and was once in a feud to end The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak. Punk has also had some incredible matches with the likes of Triple H and John Cena. However, he made his disappointment with the company public, and walked away to eventually join AEW nearly seven years later. He has had problems with the current All Elite roster as well, which culminated in a physical altercation with Jack Perry at the AEW All In pay-per-view, post which CM Punk was sacked by Tony Khan.

After CM Punk, Jade Cargill will bid farewell to AEW

With CM Punk already gone, AEW is strapping up for another talented wrestler to walk away once her contract has ended – Jade Cargill. There's no word on where she's going, but there are rumors that she might be eyeing a WWE run. Cargill herself has spoken about what she sees herself doing after a while – being on the big screen and even fighting it out with other superheroes in the Marvel universe. She told Fightful:

"Well, after I become a great, I want to segue into acting. I really want to be in Marvel. I’m here right now doing the French Montana music video, and that’s just me getting into acting and getting comfortable with these different roles."

Cargill continued:

"Marvel, holler at me, I want to be Storm so damn bad, my entire career and aesthetic for AEW is literally Storm, literally. I’m a strong black woman and I take no crap from anyone. I know myself and I control the weather, when I’m in the ring, I control the audience. I get them to stand up, I get them to cheer, I get them to boo me. You can find nobody better." [H/T: Fightful]

With AEW losing CM Punk and Jade Cargill, two red-hot wrestling personalities of their roster, what do you think Tony Khan should do next? Let us know in the comments section below!

