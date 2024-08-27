Rob Van Dam reveals condition for his potential WWE return

Rob Van Dam has revealed the condition for his potential WWE return. This will give the fans something to think about.

The WWE Hall of Famer makes one-off appearances in AEW, with his last one coming in April. Since then, he has been away from the ring but is constantly in touch with his fans on social media.

In one of those exchanges with his fans, Rob Van Dam revealed the one condition that could prompt him to return to WWE. In reply, he also made a cheeky reference to his younger self.

Replying to a fan who asked about him having one more run in the WWE, RVD wondered if the opportunity would come with more money or to fulfill the dreams of his 18-year-old self.

“Would the chance come with pay, or just the opportunity to fulfill the dreams of 18 year old me?”

It will be interesting to see if he will make a comeback or if this was just a tease.

Rob Van Dam wants a rematch with John Cena

Rob Van Dam and John Cena had one of the most iconic matches in wrestling history in ECW. That was the match where he defeated Cena to become the WWE Champion.

He has now revealed that he wants to take on the role of the leader of the Cenation as a part of his retirement tour, which he will be having next year. Speaking on his One of a Kind podcast, RVD said:

“I hope they bring me in for a rematch with Cena. That would be super cool. I don’t know if they know, but I know I could have that same match. Absolutely.”

Having the two veterans go head-to-head once again in WWE would be great for everyone involved. Van Dam, even at his age, will be able to give Cena a proper run for his money in a match.

