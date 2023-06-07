Rob Van Dam says he "knew" about former WWE star's AEW debut on Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently talked about the AEW appearances of Sabu, someone who he has shared the ring with on several occasions. The two have crossed paths in multiple promotions and are both known for their hardcore wrestling style.

Sabu made his AEW debut on Dynamite just days before Double or Nothing. He stood in Adam Cole's corner to even the odds against the Jericho Appreciation Society. At Double or Nothing, The Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Man put his body on the line, even performing a table spot, to everyone's surprise.

On his podcast, 1 Of A Kind With RVD, Rob Van Dam revealed that he knew of Sabu's Dynamite appearance beforehand. Naturally, he also knew that the former ECW star would be making an appearance on the Sunday pay-per-view.

“I knew that he was gonna be debuting on Wednesday, and then after that, I guess I knew that he was gonna be part of Sunday.”

Jim Cornette unhappy after AEW allowed risky spot for Sabu

At this year's AEW Double or Nothing, former ECW star Sabu performed a dangerous spot. He retired from professional wrestling in November 2021 due to injuries, so it was to everyone's surprise that he performed a top-rope dive through a table.

While many were entertained by the spot, Jim Cornette took this negatively. The industry veteran criticized the promotion for allowing Sabu to do the spot, considering his injury history and the risks involved with a spot of that nature.

"Tony Khan was back there loving it, and it’s - Sabu’s had multiple health issues… He’s in his fifties, he’s nearly died, he’s had injury after injury – just to relive a moment of your childhood? When I brought Jackie Fargo to the Louisville Gardens when he was a little older than Sabu and probably in much better shape, I didn’t ask him to take bumps through furniture because he did it thirty years before." (04:09 onward)

With all this done and dusted, it is great that everything went according to plan. With all the botches in dangerous spots that have led to injuries, it is a relief that this was not the case for Sabu.

