Rob Van Dam teases facing 39-year veteran in his potential retirement match

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam has addressed possibly being a part of a 39-year veteran's retirement match in the future.

The name in question is Sabu. He has been in the pro wrestling business since 1985, and fans worldwide know him for his legendary ECW run. The 59-year-old has shared the ring with several veterans, including Rob Van Dam.

Sabu has been a close friend of Rob Van Dam since their time in ECW. He recently expressed his desire to face the Hall of Famer in his final wrestling match. On his 1 of a Kind podcast, Van Dam recently shared his thoughts on potentially sharing the ring with the Hardcore legend for the latter's final hurrah:

"It was an idea that seemed like it might be feasible 10 years ago, maybe longer," he said. "I just figured he would wrestle himself into the ground, and since I'm a little bit younger, maybe it would just work out that way. I don't see it being my retirement match if I am able to be a part of it, but, of course, I would be honored and thrilled if I am his opponent." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

Rob Van Dam on Sabu returning for one more match

As mentioned earlier, Sabu is hopeful of wrestling one more time in the near future. Discussing the prospect of the Hardcore legend's in-ring comeback, Van Dam said it was possible.

"Absolutely, it can happen. [I've] Definitely seen wrestlers in worse conditions than Sabu pull it off. A lot of guys have done their whole careers in worse condition than Sabu is with less mobility." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell whether Van Dam will actually get to be Sabu's final opponent if he is ready for a return.

What are your thoughts on RVD and Sabu locking horns inside the squared circle one last time? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here