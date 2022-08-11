"I don't know what they plan to do" - WWE legend Rob Van Dam on if he'd open to AEW run

Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam has divulged his thoughts on a potential run in All Elite Wrestling.

Rob Van Dam has cemented his legacy in the pro-wrestling realm with his incredible contributions. The Hall of Famer has secured multiple world titles across different promotions during his career. He is also credited with being the inspiration for numerous modern-day performers.

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, Rob Van Dam discussed the possibility of performing in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“Oh, it’d be awesome. I kind of feel like if they wanted me there, I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there. I mean, I’m on the front without having any, just being on the fence and not feeling hungry. Or either way, just, whatever happens, happens. I don’t know what they want to do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now," said Van Dam.

The veteran then hinted that it'd be unfair to rule out his AEW arrival someday:

"So, I think they kind of got it right, so maybe they just, I don’t know. But to answer your question, honestly, I say never say never. Because I am still wrestling a lot more this year than I thought I would last year," he added. (H/T: Sescoops)

The veteran is still going strong on the independent circuit. This year, he made his debut for the notable Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling Noah at the CyberFight Festival event.

Kenny Omega believes drawing inspiration from Rob Van Dam saved his wrestling career

RVD's cocky and cool persona, entwined with his storytelling abilities, earned him a loyal fanbase during his lengthy career. The Aerial Artist remains one of the most beloved wrestlers of all time.

The ECW legend picked Kenny Omega as "Male Wrestler of the Year 2021'' for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Acknowledging the praise, The Cleaner spoke highly of the former ECW Champion. He disclosed that RVD inspired him to focus on his flexibility, thus saving his career on numerous occasions.

Here's how the Twitter exchange went:

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX Rob Van Dam @TherealRVD @KennyOmegamanX twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s… Dude, I think Kenny Omega is just that 'One of a Kind' wrestler & that’s why he is my Male Wrestler of the year for #SKWrestlingAwards . Vote for your picks at bit.ly/3rFIViX Dude, I think Kenny Omega is just that 'One of a Kind' wrestler & that’s why he is my Male Wrestler of the year for #SKWrestlingAwards. Vote for your picks at bit.ly/3rFIViX @KennyOmegamanX twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s… One of the freakiest athletes to ever do it. JCVD and RVD were the two sole reasons I worked on my flexibility as a teen. Helped in hockey and probably saved my career in wrestling more times than I can count! Thanks, legend! twitter.com/TherealRVD/sta… One of the freakiest athletes to ever do it. JCVD and RVD were the two sole reasons I worked on my flexibility as a teen. Helped in hockey and probably saved my career in wrestling more times than I can count! Thanks, legend! twitter.com/TherealRVD/sta…

Rob Van Dam has been a trailblazer throughout his career. It will be interesting to see if The Aerial Artist ever shows up in All Elite Wrestling.

What do you think of RVD's potential run in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. Will we ever see RVD in an AEW ring? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh