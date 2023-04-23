"Roman is lucky you rejected WWE," "Brock Lesnar is shivering" - Fans stunned by AEW star's amazing body transformation

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are two of the most intimidating WWE Superstars right now. The latter is arguably more intimidating, owing to his MMA background. However, Brian Cage forced himself into these conversations after posting a recent body transformation picture.

Brian Cage signed with AEW in 2020, debuting for the company at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23. Since then, he has challenged for all major titles in the company and was the FTW Champion for many months when he was a part of Team Taz.

Over the last year, he has barely been seen on AEW Dynamite and Rampage. With the introduction of weekly Ring of Honor shows, the Machine has been featured regularly on them. He is the current ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion, a title he retained at last month's Supercard of Honor.

It was reported that Brian Cage was a free agent after the show, and WWE was interested in signing him. However, the former FTW Champion re-signed with Tony Khan's company. Following the news, he showed off his incredible physique on social media.

Fans had plenty to say about it.

@briancagegmsi Brian Cage's physique is probably one of the best I've seen in pro-wrestling! Brian Cage's physique is probably one of the best I've seen in pro-wrestling!@briancagegmsi

Tony Khan had plenty of praise for Brian Cage amid WWE rumors

Brian Cage, alongside The Gates of Agony, retained the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships against AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31.

Tony Khan was asked about Brian Cage's future during the media scrum after the show. He said the following:

"I really like Brian Cage. I think The Embassy are great champions, and Brian Cage has been a great wrestler in both AEW and Ring of Honor and is a great champion now in Ring of Honor. So I really like Brian. I would definitely like Brian to stay for a long time, and he did a great job tonight in the match, and he picked up a pin." [H/T WrestlingNewsSource]

Tony Khan continued:

"I think The Embassy are definitely a big part of the show, and I would definitely like for them to stay, all three of them, including Brian. They’re definitely dominant, great champions, including Brian." [H/T WrestlingNewsSource]

Brian Cage seems set to continue with ROH and AEW for the foreseeable future. While he would have been a great signing for WWE, it seems unlikely that it will transpire in the near future.

