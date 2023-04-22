[Photo] 39-year-old star shows off incredible body transformation after choosing AEW over WWE

A popular AEW star recently shared pictures showcasing his incredible physique. The star is none other than former FTW Champion Brian Cage.

The Machine was rarely seen on AEW television. He made a surprise return a couple of weeks ago on Rampage and joined forces with former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland. The new alliance put the locker room on notice by taking out Darby Allin.

Following his return, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the current ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion has signed a new five-year deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Amid all the chatter, The Machine took to Twitter to share a picture of his incredible physique.

Prior to his re-signing, there were several reports that WWE was interested in Cage as well. However, according to Fightful Select, some of his peers had convinced The Machine to stay in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Tony Khan was impressed with Brian Cage's performance in AEW

The Embassy retained its Six-Man Tag Team Championship at the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan shared his thoughts on the match. He also opened up about wanting to work with The Machine for a longer period.

"I really like Brian Cage. I think The Embassy are great champions, and Brian Cage has been a great wrestler in both AEW and Ring of Honor and is a great champion now in Ring of Honor. So I really like Brian. I would definitely like Brian to stay for a long time, and he did a great job tonight in the match, and he picked up a pin."

The AEW president also mentioned that The Embassy plays a major part in weekly television and wanted the faction to stick together.

"I think The Embassy are definitely a big part of the show, and I would definitely like for them to stay, all three of them, including Brian. They’re definitely dominant, great champions, including Brian," Tony Khan said. [H/T WrestlingNewsSource]

As mentioned earlier, The Embassy has grown with the addition of Swerve Strickland and the rest of the Mogul Affiliates.

What was your reaction to The former FTW Champion signing a five-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes