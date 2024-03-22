Roman Reigns bringing in 3 AEW stars to screw Cody Rhodes over at WrestleMania in a hypothetical scenario made by star

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English recently pitched a hypothetical scenario where Roman Reigns would bring in three current AEW stars at WrestleMania XL.

The Head of the Table's historic reign will be in jeopardy come April 7 when he puts his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. Whether it will be a "Bloodline Rules" match remains to be seen.

Roman Reigns and The Rock will join forces for the first time to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match to decide the fate of Night Two main event.

Speaking on the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast, Aiden English joked about Reigns hiring Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of The Elite to screw Cody Rhodes over in Philadelphia:

"All the other EVPs [Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks], his past comes to haunt him and The Bloodline hires Kenny Omega [he laughs]. He V-Triggers Cody's dog Pharaoh," English said. [18:15 - 18:28]

What's next for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown tonight for a face-to-face confrontation with Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare and The Brahma Bull have traded barbs over the last few weeks to create tremendous hype ahead of their tag team match.

Dwayne Johnson made things personal on social media when he dragged Cody Rhodes' mother and promised that he would hand his leather weight belt to her with her son's blood on it at the Show of Shows.

What will The Tribal Chief have to say about this? Rhodes and Reigns haven't had any major verbal exchange since The People's Champ inserted himself into their long-running storyline.

Elsewhere on the show, Rey Mysterio will face Santos Escobar in a singles match. Fans will have to tune in to see how things unfold on the blue brand as WrestleMania 40 fast approaches.

