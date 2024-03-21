4 possible surprises for WWE SmackDown this week - Popular star betrays Rey Mysterio, RAW stars invade major segment, and more

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air tomorrow night on the FOX Network. The big show will be held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. According to WrestleTix, the show is expected to be a sell-out with around 11,000 fans in attendance.

There's a lot to look forward to on SmackDown this week, as several matches and segments have been revealed. The Good Brothers will battle A-Town Down Under, plus the Authors of Pain will take on The Street Profits. Additionally, Rey Mysterio will clash with Santos Escobar in singles action.

Perhaps most notably, Roman Reigns will be making his return after missing last week. This time around, The Tribal Chief will have a face-to-face confrontation with RAW's Cody Rhodes, which should be extremely entertaining.

Beyond what is already announced, the show may pull off some surprises. Exciting moments that fans don't expect are always a delight, but which ones could feasibly happen this week? In this article, we will look at a handful of shockers that may take place on SmackDown tomorrow.

Below are four possible surprises for WWE SmackDown this week.

#4. The Rock and The Bloodline could jump Cody Rhodes, despite Heyman's promise

Expand Tweet

As noted, Roman Reigns will be returning to WWE Friday Night SmackDown with a purpose. The Tribal Chief intends to have a face-to-face meeting with Cody Rhodes. Notably, this meeting is being billed as the two performers just having a conversation with each other.

Paul Heyman was the one who revealed the news on WWE Monday Night RAW. He made an offer to Cody Rhodes that was quite simple. If Cody didn't bring any of his friends, Roman would leave The Bloodline behind for the night, making for what is truly a one-on-one chat. At least in theory. This promise is fishy, however.

As a surprise to no one, other Bloodline members, such as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, may show up. The Rock might also appear despite not being promoted. From there, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and the rest of The Bloodline could brutalize Cody since he'd have no backup from Monday Night RAW.

#3. Dragon Lee could betray Rey Mysterio and join Legado del Fantasma

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar have a long history together in WWE. Over the past year, they started as opponents who had mutual respect and turned into allies in the Latino World Order. From there, the two men had a brutal breakup last November when Santos obliterated Rey's knee.

The Hall of Famer recently made his return to television and hopes to get some measure of revenge on Escobar when they clash on Friday. He is also seeking revenge for Dragon Lee, who has been victimized by Legado del Fantasma multiple times in the past six months or so.

That could lead to a big surprise and a swerve, however. Dragon Lee could decide to take an unexpected "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em" approach and betray Rey, costing him the match. From there, Lee could join Legado del Fantasma, truly making the group unstoppable.

#2. Kevin Owens could turn heel on Randy Orton ahead of WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured a big reveal last week. After being pressured by Logan Paul to name a number-one contender for the United States Championship, Nick Aldis officially booked a match for The Maverick at WrestleMania.

Instead of having just one opponent at The Show of Shows, Paul will now be defending his title against both Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match. While Owens and Orton have been aligned as of late, there was a moment of tension between the two.

When Owens went to help Orton up last Friday, The Viper nearly hit Kevin with the RKO. While he likely thought it was Logan or one of A-Town Down Under, there was certainly animosity, albeit briefly. That animosity could manifest itself into a heel turn this week.

Owens could be furious that The Viper tried to put his hands on him and snap. Beyond that, Kevin likely recognizes WWE is every man for himself, especially in a Triple Threat Match. A swerve could see Kevin turn heel ahead of WrestleMania by brutalizing Orton.

#1. Select WWE RAW stars could invade SmackDown and attack The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

There is certainly a chance that Cody Rhodes comes to WWE SmackDown alone and ends up being assaulted by The Bloodline, as touched upon in a prior entry on this list. While that's possible, Cody is no rookie and may have a plan.

Rhodes could have lied when he said he was going to be at Friday Night SmackDown all alone and have some backup waiting for him. This backup could end up being Jey Uso and Seth Rollins, the two stars who hate The Bloodline as much as he does.

Seth and Jey both know how The Bloodline operates and will have no problem going to WWE SmackDown. They may hide out in case of an ambush and then make the save when The Bloodline least expects it. This could also be a great surprise for fans in attendance.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think Kevin Owens should turn heel? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion