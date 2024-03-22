WrestleMania 40 has been posited as the biggest WrestleMania of all time. The Rock will return to the ring for the first time in over a decade (his impromptu match with Erick Rowan doesn't register).

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins will compete in two matches each in Philadelphia. Being referred to as the biggest of all time makes it imperative that some huge developments materialize at the show.

While some titles will change hands and some stories will hopefully be finished, outcomes will not be the only talking points coming out of The Show of Shows. The next five massive swerves could rock WrestleMania 40 and make it truly memorable.

#5. The Judgment Day implodes

Could a big loss facilitate huge changes within the Judgment Day?

Damian Priest and Finn Balor have ruled over the tag team division since last September. They've beaten several teams but have to face five other duos in the same match at WrestleMania 40. The group has held things together, but something has to give soon.

The Judgment Day may claim to rule RAW, but once they lose some titles, that will increase tension. With loyalties all over the place, Balor and McDonagh could turn on Priest if they lose the titles.

Priest and another member could turn on Balor. The group started at WrestleMania 38 with Priest and Edge, so the stage may be set for another huge development at WrestleMania 40.

#4. Kevin Owens turns on Randy Orton

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton can turn heel at the drop of a hat. They're both so great at their jobs that despite being villains, they'll still be cheered by fans. Owens recently said that Orton was the only one he didn't hate in the field of competitors for the Elimination Chamber.

They've continued to circle Logan Paul and the US title since the fallout from the Chamber event. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis booked a triple threat match for the belt after the latest SmackDown.

The Viper and The Prizefighter have almost come to blows when fighting Paul, and they will follow through with that as they both try to take the title from the champion. Since Orton returned in November and is still being cheered as a massive babyface, Owens will probably turn on him.

#3. Seth Rollins betrays Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have a lot on the line at WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins isn't over those three straight losses to Cody Rhodes, is he? Have his actions been a ruse for an eventual turn on The American Nightmare? It sure seems so for the World Heavyweight Champion.

Rhodes is presented as the top face in all of WWE and the person to finally (hopefully) dethrone Roman Reigns. Rollins is the last person to beat The Tribal Chief in one-on-one action, albeit via disqualification.

The Architect is a ball of emotional energy, as evidenced by each of his recent promos. He may snap if he loses his title, or it may have been his plan the whole time. Don't be surprised if the treacherous Visionary version of Seth Rollins returns at WrestleMania 40 to cost Rhodes his opportunity to finish his story.

#2. Damian Priest finally cashes in

It's been almost a decade since Seth Rollins made history by cashing in Money in the Bank in the main event of WrestleMania 31. If WrestleMania 40 is supposed to be the biggest event in WWE history, wouldn't Damian Priest take advantage and cash in his briefcase?

Seth Rollins could lose outright to Drew McIntyre, or he could retain after a hard-fought battle. Regardless, Priest could finally execute his right as Señor Money in the Bank.

It would give RAW a new look atop its roster and also keep Judgment Day strong with another title. There are a lot of moving parts heading into WrestleMania 40, and a successful cash-in is a huge swerve that would have people talking.

#1. The Rock breaks his oath to The Tribal Chief

Tensions are running high on The Road to WrestleMania.

Despite the vicious barbs hurled at each other, could The Rock and Cody Rhodes be in cahoots? Things were cordial between the two initially until many fans disliked how Rhodes stepped aside so The Rock could face Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes then enacted his right to challenge The Tribal Chief by winning the 2024 Royal Rumble. Hollywood Rock returned but his inconsistent actions have blurred the line between face and heel. If he was truly a heel, he would still have insulted Nashville like he does every other city.

Both Reigns and The Rock are alpha males in their own family, so it's likely one turns on the other. The Great One helping Cody win or costing Roman the title would start the build to the eventual one-on-one match between the cousins.

It would be a huge betrayal at the biggest WrestleMania of all time, but it would be the beginning of the dream match many fans have wanted.

