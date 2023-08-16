"Roman [Reigns] gets acknowledged everywhere" - Twitter erupts after top AEW stars reference The Bloodline

Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and several other AEW stars recently set the internet alight after they referenced The Bloodline during Guevara's latest vlog. This left fans delighted as they were surprised by the sudden tribute.

On Sammy Guevara's 416th vlog post, The Spanish God, along with Daniel Garcia, Jack Perry, and Isiah Kassidy, raised their finger to pay tribute to The Bloodline.

Fans were amused at the gesture and took to Twitter to air their thoughts.

Several fans supported the gesture, saying it was nice for them to acknowledge The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline. They also quoted the "We the ones" tagline of the faction.

Other fans joked about how this could be the start of Jey Uso's move to AEW. Their doing of The Bloodline's gesture could be enough to pique his interest and entice him into making an appearance at All In.

WWE legend thinks one minor detail would have made recent Bloodline promo better

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jimmy Uso revealed his reason for turning on his brother, Jey, during his match against Roman Reigns.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about the promo on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. He mentioned that the promo was lacking only one aspect, a very minor one, but would have added much more. He discussed how he wished that Jimmy Uso shed a tear during the promo.

"Like I said, you can critique Jimmy's acting. Okay, because me, I'm an actor at heart [...] Because just think for a second, for one second, if Jimmy could've created a real tear come out of his eye within that promo. Good God, man! See, that's what I'm thinking about. So, yeah, I think the acting has to be, you know, you could fault one for that. I can see why one may feel a certain way about when they watched it. Yeah, yeah, I get that," he said.

Currently, with Jey Uso recently quitting WWE, fans are unaware of what the future holds for the promotion. With only Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman remaining in the stable, things could soon start to go downhill.

It remains to be seen how the future of the heel stable will shape up.

