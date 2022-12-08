"Roman Reigns & Sasha Banks" - Twitterati erupt with wild predictions about talent Tony Khan needs to sign to AEW

The Twitterverse seemingly has a number of ideas for WWE Superstars that should jump ship to AEW.

Since Tony Khan founded All Elite Wrestling in 2019, the brand has been pitted against WWE. While the Stamford-based company definitely has a monopoly on the pro-wrestling business, Tony Khan's promotion has been hailed as a legitimate competitor in the last few years.

However, 2022 has not been a great year for the relatively young brand. Problems ranging from the infamous CM Punk controversy to the numerous injuries in the roster room have severely hampered the show. Furthermore, Tony Khan's booking decisions have also been heavily criticized.

While there may be many solutions in mind for Tony Khan, Twitterverse recently questioned which WWE stars could turn things around for the Jacksonville-based company.

Twitter user @Alex_B_83 recently asked fans if they were in Khan's place and had the option to sign ONE male and ONE female wrestler from the rival promotion who it will be. Here are some of their wildest suggestions.

Rob Larson @RobertPLarson @Alex_B_83 Sami's great, but nobody draws like the Head of The Table @Alex_B_83 Sami's great, but nobody draws like the Head of The Table

John @Johnbot3001 @Alex_B_83 Listen I love Sami but the answer is Roman @Alex_B_83 Listen I love Sami but the answer is Roman

It remains to be seen if any of these prominent WWE stars will ever jump ship to Tony Khan's roster in the future.

Several WWE stars are quite close to AEW talent

While only time will tell if major stars like Roman Reigns will ever consider joining the competing brand, there is seemingly no bad blood between several stars from both promotions.

As many fans are aware, multiple ex-WWE stars like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley have joined AEW in the past. Despite the apparent stiff competition between the two promotions, several stars from both companies are quite friendly. For instance, Naomi was recently spotted with TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Furthermore, Britt Baker was also spotted with NXT talent Wendy Choo at the wedding of former WWE Superstars star Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin (fka Steve Cutler).

Liv Morgan was also seen with All Elite star Abadon. Given how little rivalry there is between the talents, any WWE star switching to Tony Khan's Promotion is expected to blend in easily.

Which WWE stars do you want to see in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

