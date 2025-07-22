Roman Reigns suddenly namedrops major AEW faction on WWE RAW; fans erupt

Roman Reigns suddenly name-dropped a major AEW faction on WWE RAW in a move that caught everyone off guard. The fans have not stopped talking about it and lost their collective minds on social media.Reigns made his long-awaited return on RAW last week as he came to the aid of CM Punk and Jey Uso and saved them from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. That set off a faceoff between them on RAW today.The Tribal Chief was his usual self when he was talking to them, and it so happened that he name-dropped The Learning Tree. The Learning Tree is a faction led by Chris Jericho and featuring the likes of Big Bill and Bryan Keith.As soon as Roman Reigns' mentioned the name, the fans caught onto it and immediately pointed it out to Chris Jericho. Some fans were happy about the reference, while others said they had tears in their eyes.Fan reactions on X.The reference will undoubtedly bring together fans from both companies in their appreciation for Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see if there will be any comments from Jericho’s camp.