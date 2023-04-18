Roman Reigns' title run shouldn't suffer the same fate as 5-time WWE World Champion's

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on a historic run as the world champion, one that is nearing 1000 days. It is almost impossible to see him dropping the titles to anyone. But whatever happens, his reign must not face the same fate as CM Punk's historic title reign: losing the title to The Rock.

The Second City Saint held the WWE Championship for a then-record 434 days. It came to an unfortunate end at Royal Rumble 2013 when he dropped the belt to the Brahma Bull. The company wanted to set up a rematch between The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 29. CM Punk went on to face the Undertaker at the Showcase of the Immortals.

However, the rematch between the two Hollywood megastars was not very well received as compared to their first match at WrestleMania 28. Moreover, it took the shine off of the first match, which was dubbed "Once in a Lifetime." With The Rock not being a regular performer, fans were not pleased about the momentous title run coming to an end in that manner.

WWE must avoid that mistake with Roman Reigns. The Rock is always rumored to make a grand wrestling return. With him having real-life ties to the Bloodline, a match between him and the Tribal Chief would be huge. However, due to the reasons mentioned above, Roman Reigns should retain his titles if the match does transpire.

Injured WWE star spoke about facing Roman Reigns

Tommaso Ciampa is currently recovering from a hip labrum injury, an injury that his kept him out of action for a long time.

He recently spoke about the possibility of facing Roman Reigns after he returns from his injury:

"What Blackheart Ciampa did in 2018-19 prior to neck surgery is something that I was on the verge of returning to, prior to, once again, having another injury [in 2022], unfortunately," said Tommaso Ciampa.

He added:

"Roman's a guy that is on my very short list of top people that I would love to share the ring with," Ciampa added. "I have no idea who's gonna beat Roman, but I would put just as much money on Tommaso Ciampa as I would anybody else. If the day ever comes, I would love to have a shot at him."

Considering the fact that Ciampa and the Head of the Table have never squared off in singles action in WWE, it will be an interesting match if it ever happens.

