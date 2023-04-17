Following the conclusion of WWE WrestleMania 39, which names will step up to Roman Reigns as his legendary title run continues? At some point down the line, The Tribal Chief may be challenged by a star he has never faced before one-on-one — Tommaso Ciampa.

The two-time NXT Champion is currently recovering from a hip labrum injury. Despite missing this year's WrestleMania season, Ciampa seems in good spirits on the road to his eventual return.

During a recent episode of Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show, the 37-year-old highlighted what could have been his direction on the WWE main roster before getting sidelined last year:

"What Blackheart Ciampa did in 2018-19 prior to neck surgery is something that I was on the verge of returning to, prior to, once again, having another injury [in 2022], unfortunately," said Tommaso Ciampa.

Many fans believe that from 2018 to early 2019, Ciampa had one of the best runs in his professional wrestling career — if not the best. Should his main roster stint reach the same level of success, the former NXT star could solidify his position as a challenger to Roman Reigns:

"Roman's a guy that is on my very short list of top people that I would love to share the ring with," Ciampa added. "I have no idea who's gonna beat Roman, but I would put just as much money on Tommaso Ciampa as I would anybody else. If the day ever comes, I would love to have a shot at him."

In addition to his two NXT Championship wins, Ciampa has held the NXT Tag Team Championship once alongside Johnny Gargano. It should be interesting to see if his fourth title victory in WWE happens on the main roster.

The only time Roman Reigns and Tommaso Ciampa were part of the same WWE match

In November 2019, the WWE Survivor Series event featured a 15-man elimination match between three teams — RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. With five participants in each group, Roman Reigns was part of Team SmackDown, while Tommaso Ciampa battled as a member of Team NXT.

Ciampa eliminated Kevin Owens and King Corbin from the match. However, Seth Rollins from Team RAW eventually pinned him. Reigns, on the other hand, outlasted 14 competitors and led SmackDown to victory as the sole survivor.

Would you like to see a one-on-one WWE match between Roman Reigns and Tommaso Ciampa? Sound off in the comments section below.

