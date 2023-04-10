WWE star willing to return after 200 days for a major reunion

While WWE undoubtedly boasts a stacked roster in 2023, some significant stars have been inactive. One of those names, Tommaso Ciampa, recently spoke about his potential main roster plans.

Ciampa's last match happened against Bobby Lashley in September 2022. The 37-year-old is on the road to recovery from a hip labrum injury, due to which he has missed several months of in-ring action.

During an episode of Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show, Ciampa was asked whether he would like to be Johnny Gargano's friend or foe after making a comeback. The two stars, known as DIY when they were tag team partners, have also been fierce rivals.

Since their tag team success transpired in WWE NXT, Ciampa is willing to reunite with Gargano for the main roster audience next time:

"You're kind of starting at ground zero on the main roster. Because while the Twitter fanbase followed what we all did in NXT, a lot of the casual fans didn't. So if anything, I would say I would be more inclined to bring DIY back together — allow everyone to see what that is. Allow them to see the relationship. Allow us to have the opportunity to perform with different tag teams, cut our teeth, and try to recreate that movement."

No 900k? @JonMoxleySucks Hoping for a DIY reunion when Ciampa returns from injury. Would freshen up Gargano's character plus they can run back the whole DIY saga on the main roster. Hoping for a DIY reunion when Ciampa returns from injury. Would freshen up Gargano's character plus they can run back the whole DIY saga on the main roster.

Ciampa added:

"Down the line, if we were to go somewhere else, that's fine. But I wouldn't mind starting at ground zero, doing it all over again, and just seeing what happens."

Together, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have won the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship once.

What does Johnny Gargano think about a DIY reunion with Tommaso Ciampa in WWE?

Johnny Gargano has appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in Tommaso Ciampa's absence. During an interview with Catch Club last month, Gargano gave his take on a future DIY reunion:

"I think as long as me and Ciampa are in the same company, or even in wrestling in general, we’ll always be linked together. And there was always that idea of what would happen if DIY was on RAW and SmackDown. The amount of dream matches that could come of that. And I think we haven’t scratched the surface of that yet."

The WWE tag team division has seen a notable rise in recent months. With DIY's potential addition to RAW or SmackDown, the division could improve even further.

Are you looking forward to Tommaso Ciampa's eventual WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.

