Roman Reigns vs. Jon Moxley net worth comparison 

Roman Reigns has seemingly become a household name in the pro-wrestling community today, making him one of the most recognizable names of all time. His consistent work in WWE has put him over to the point where his stable, The Bloodline, has endured several months in the spotlight.

While Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest star in WWE right now, Jon Moxley has also climbed the ranks to be one of the major faces of the competing brand, AEW, in recent years. Since signing with Tony Khan in 2019, he has proved to be one of the most reliable performers in the Promotion. Furthermore, he has also bagged the AEW World Title three times so far.

Considering the success of both these stars, one would wonder where Reigns and Moxley stand in terms of their net worth.

The Tribal Chief's net worth is estimated to be a whooping $12 million at the moment. On the other side, Jon Moxley's projected net worth is a stunning $10 million, according to Essentially Sports. This is simply explained by the fact that according to Sportlister, he presently makes $6 million a year from AEW.

It remains to be seen if the Purveyor of Violence will overtake Reigns in net worth in the future.

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently speculated about Roman Reigns' next Title match in WWE

With Roman Reigns slated to go up against Kevin Owens in the Royal Rumble pay-per-view show, fans are hyped to see whether the Universal Title will change hands soon.

While the Tribal Chief is assumed to be more likely to win, speculation about Sami Zayn's involvement being the catalyst for an upset has recently surfaced. In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, veteran Disco Inferno also voiced his opinion on the matter.

"I don't know, but I'm telling you this much. I would absolutely not be surprised if Sami screws over Roman and Owens takes that belt on Saturday night," said Disco Inferno. (6:54 - 7:04)

With the Royal Rumble fast approaching, it remains to be seen if the Tribal Chief will be able to hold on to his belt.

Do you think Roman Reigns will lose against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble?

