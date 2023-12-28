Ronda Rousey must go all-out heel and insult the AEW fanbase, says WWE veteran: "You people stink, do you not bathe?" (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has come up with a bold strategy on how Ronda Rousey could be presented as a heel if she ever joined AEW, and it's all to do with the fans!

Rousey wrestled her final match for WWE back at Summerslam earlier this year, and many people thought this would be the end of Ronda's time as a professional wrestler.

However, she has since popped up on a number of independent shows, and even appeared on an episode of ROH on HonorClub, teaming up with her good friend Marina Shafir to take on Athena and Billie Starkz.

At the time of writing, the ROH appearance was simply a one-off as Ring of Honor and AEW were in California for the weekend, but on the most recent edition of "Writing with Russo," Vince Russo believes the former UFC star could generate nuclear heat in All Elite Wrestling by insulting the fans.

“If that’s me, and Tony Khan won’t do this bro because the dude is such a mark himself. What I would do bro is they don’t like Ronda Rousey. I would let Ronda Rousey go all out heel on that fanbase bro, all out. ‘It stinks in here, you people stink, do you not bathe?’ Let her go all out on that niche audience bro, but bro I’m telling you Tony Khan won’t allow that because he would actually feel like she’s insulting the crowd.” [1:07-1:53]

Tony Khan commented on Ronda Rousey after AEW Full Gear

As previously mentioned, Ronda Rousey's appearance in Ring of Honor was a one-shot deal, and AEW president Tony Khan explained after Full Gear how the bout came to be.

Rousey and Marina Shafir faced Athena and Billie Starkz the night before their ROH match at a Wrestling REVOLVER event which ended in a no-contest. Tony decided that the best way to sort out this unfinished business was to book a rematch for a Ring of Honor taping so fans could see the conclusion of the rivalry.

Khan explained that Rousey wasn't signed to either AEW or ROH, but did mention that he had a very good conversation with the former WWE Superstar when it came to making her Ring of Honor debut happen.

