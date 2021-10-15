News roundup: AEW star survived backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar, Backstage update on Bray Wyatt situation, Tony Khan sends a warning to WWE

AEW Rampage and the Buy In before the show will go head-to-head with WWE SmackDown later tonight. With the war between AEW and WWE heating up, we take a look at some of the latest news updates from the day, including Tony Khan sending a message to WWE ahead of Rampage. The AEW general manager was also recently ask about Bray Wyatt, who remains a free agent following his WWE release.

We also take a look at Chris Jericho discussing a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar, a WCW veteran wanting a match against a former AEW World Champion and a whole lot more.

#6 Tony Khan says he'd be interested in talking to Bray Wyatt

During an interview with the New York Post, Tony Khan was asked about whether he would be interested in speaking to former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. In response, the general manager stated that he knew Wyatt, having met him at Chris Jericho's birthday party. He added that he would definitely be interested in talking to Wyatt if the circumstances were right.

That being said, Khan did not explicity reveal whether or now AEW was interested in signing Bray Wyatt when his non-compete clause with WWE expires.

"I really like Windham (Rotunda)," said Khan. "I know him a little bit and I really enjoy him. The last time I saw him was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party and that was a long time ago. I like him as a person very much and he’s a really talented person. At the right time and place, sure I’d be interested to talk to him."

Only time will tell whether Wyatt ends up in AEW, but many fans continue to link him to the promotion.

#5 Chris Jericho looks back on surviving his backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar

Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar in WWE

Chris Jericho recently discussed his storyline with American Top Team in AEW. In doing so, he briefly brought up his backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar in WWE, saying that he had "survived" the showdown.

"When you get into that moment, it is what it is," said Jericho. "You either go for it, or you put your tail between your legs and hide, and I’ve never been that type of guy. I’m more of the type to die with boots on. So I’ve had my issues and shoots with MMA guys before, like that one with Brock Lesnar, and I survived by the skin of my teeth."

Jericho confronted Lesnar backstage at WWE SummerSlam 2015, after The Beast Incarnate busted Randy Orton open with stiff elbow strikes in the middle of the ring. This confrontation remains one of the most memorable stories in recent WWE history, and many fans remain curious about it.

